Bachelorette frontrunner Greg Grippo gets first one-on-one date with Katie Thurston

Katie Thurston chose Greg Grippo for her first one-on-one date after giving him the first impression rose. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston showed she’s not afraid to play favorites as she gave Greg Grippo her first one-on-one date on The Bachelorette.

Katie gave Greg the first impression rose, and now he’ll be the first contestant to spend the most quality time with her.

Katie and Greg get cheeky outdoors

A preview for the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette showed Katie picking up Greg in a rustic truck.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“I want you to know the date we’re heading to is just like fully me,” she jokingly warned him. “So would you say you’re like an outdoor type of guy?”

“Yeah! I love the outdoors!” Greg exclaimed. “I grew up fishing.”

Greg then shared in a confessional interview that he also felt the chemistry between him and Katie.

“Night one was incredible with Katie. I felt a connection right off the bat,” he enthused.

Meanwhile Katie implied she has something up her sleeve for the one-on-one date.

“It will be very interesting to see how he interacts ‘in the wilderness,'” she said using air quotes.

However, it seems that whatever Katie has up her sleeve, Greg is along for the ride.

As they sat outside, Greg expressed, “It feels good to be out here right now.”

“It really does,” Katie agreed. She then shared why she picked him for the one-on-one date.

“The exciting part about it is just knowing I see potential in you and I think that’s why you’re here,” she admitted. “Not only did you get the first impression rose [but] you get the first one-on-one date.”

“I feel honestly so special from that,” Greg beamed which prompted Katie to plant a lengthy kiss on him.

It seems that the one-on-one night had a great start as Katie gushed about Greg during a confessional interview.

“Greg is just so easy to be around,” Katie shared. “I feel like we’re dating. Like, I feel like I know him.”

Greg received Katie’s first impression rose

Greg is off to a strong start after receiving Katie’s first impression rose on the night they met.

Katie ended up giving him the rose for reasons that viewers might not have necessarily expected.

Even though Katie is a very confident person, she felt the nerves on her first night meeting the men and found it endearing to see how nervous they also were to meet her.

She even confronted Greg about his nervous energy. When she asked if he was nervous, he didn’t deny it, which won Katie over even more. She explained that she appreciated his honesty and vulnerability.

Additionally, the adorable macaroni necklace, which was made by his niece and gifted to Katie, didn’t hurt.

Not only did all these factors earn him a kiss but also the first impression rose.

Viewers will have to watch and see how Greg’s first one-on-one date impacts his relationship with Katie.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.