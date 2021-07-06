Could Greg Grippo or Mike Allio be the next Bachelor? The Bachelorette viewers pick their favorites

Fans of The Bachelorette are hopeful either Michael Allio or Greg Grippo will be cast as the next lead of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelorette fans are shipping Greg Grippo or Mike Allio as the next star of The Bachelor.

These likable contestants, who are currently the stars of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, have won over fans’ hearts with their personalities and what appears to be honest interactions with the series star.

While some of the contestants pulled out all the stops to get close to Katie, even resorting to underhanded means to get her attention, a close friendship appears to be brewing between Greg and Michael, endearing them even more to Bachelor Nation.

While seated with several of his fellow contestants, Michael revealed a secret that thus far, he had only shared with Katie.

He told the men he was married before and that his wife battled cancer before her death. The men were shocked as Michael always appeared to be so positive and they had no idea that life had dealt him such a heartbreaking blow.

Michael shared that losing his wife taught him to live every day as if it were his last. This moved Greg, who reached out to Michael to give him a hug.

Fans reacted to their Greg as the next Bachelor star

Viewers have reacted to Greg potentially being the star of the next season of The Bachelor. This season would begin filming later this year. They appeared to have fallen for his natural charm and honest personality.

“Not me already rooting for Greg to be the next Bachelor,” wrote one follower on Twitter.

Fans are already shipping Greg Grippo as the next Bachelor lead. Pic credit: @hauber_katlynn/Twitter

“Protect Greg at all costs!” wrote a second Twitter user.

A second Twitter fan would like Greg to be protected at all costs. Pic credit: @eleni_mozingo/Twitter

Other fans are rooting for Michael Allio

Other Bachelorette fans are on team Michael Allio and would like to see him helm his own season of the reality dating competition. They feel his journey would be one to watch.

“Your story is touching with me. I’m a widow at 40 and I can relate on so many levels. I’m SO excited for you Michael. If this don’t work out DEFINITELY MICHAEL FOR THE BACHELOR,” a fan wrote on Instagram.

Some Bachelorette viewers are rooting for Michael Allio to become the next star of The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: @michael_allio4/Instagram

“Of course you being the next Bachelor and me going on to win you over!” penned a second Instagram user.

One fan said they would apply to be a contestant if Michael makes the cut to become the next star of The Bachelor. Pic credit: michael_alliol4/Instagram

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.