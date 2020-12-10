Tayshia Adams reveals which Bachelorette contestant is ‘husband material’

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams stopped by The Ellen Show today to talk about her experiences as The Bachelorette.

The finale has yet to air but people are curious as to how this season will end.

Unlike Clare Crawley’s season, it appears that Tayshia will go all the way to the finale, where she will choose one of two guys.

Like so many viewers, Ellen was trying to get the answer as to who she will pick.

But did Tayshia fall for it?

Tayshia Adams reveals Zac Clark is husband material

During the interview, Tayshia was asked several questions about her Bachelorette guys.

One of the questions was who was husband material.

“I feel like all of them, but probably Zac,” Tayshia revealed as she answered Ellen’s question about husband material, as reported by US Weekly.

“So, you end up with Zac?” Ellen asked her.

Tayshia can’t say who she picked because she’s under contract. Tayshia laughed a bit, but she didn’t answer Ellen’s question.

“I’m saying that you had multiple answers for the best kisser. You only had one answer for future husband material. So, if you did pick somebody else, you are really in trouble when this airs,” Ellen joked.

The interview comes after Tuesday’s episode, where Zac told Tayshia that he was falling in love with her. In a surprise twist, Tayshia replied to him, saying that she felt the same way with him.

Even though producers weren’t happy about her decision to share her feelings with Zac, she didn’t seem to care.

“I’m there to, like, find my person. So, if it’s what I’m feeling, then I felt like, ‘Why not say it?’ But I will say, after I did tell him, my producers were like, ‘Whoops! Like, you shouldn’t have done that,’” Tayshia told Ellen. “But whatever, it felt right.”

Tayshia Adams addresses ring drama

Ellen also asked her about the diamond ring she appeared to be wearing in an Instagram photo she shared online.

Back in early December, Tayshia posted a photo of herself wearing a big diamond ring while recording her podcast, Click Bait.

“All I have to say is I’m just a girl … if I want to drink my coffee with some diamonds on, I can do that,” Tayshia said with a laugh. “I like to wear diamonds all the time!”

After the photo surfaced, Reality Steve said that Tayshia wouldn’t be dumb enough to spoil her own season with the ring.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.