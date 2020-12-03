Did Tayshia Adams’ spoil her own season with the ring photo? Reality Steve weighs in with what he knows

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is very active on social media even though her season is airing on ABC.

Usually, contestants are not allowed to be on social media because they are not allowed to spoil their seasons.

But Tayshia has sponsor deals and she has a podcast she has to promote. So, for some reason, she’s been allowed to keep her profile active and open.

She wasn’t allowed to use her platform when she was filming The Bachelorette.

But it’s possible that she’s sending all kinds of mixed signals on her social media that could reveal how everything turns out this season.

Reality Steve chimes in on Tayshia Adams’ ring photo

This week, Tayshia posted a photo of herself as she was about to record her podcast, Click Bait.

She was wearing a huge ring on her finger and fans thought she was showing off an engagement ring by accident.

Naturally, fans flooded Reality Steve with questions about what he knew.

“I was only asked about it 50 times yesterday. Here’s my response: I don’t know if it is or isn’t, or if it’s a ruse or what. But that’s not what I’ve been told all season. So if that’s an engagement ring, that’s news to me, because as far as I was told, there was no engagement at the end of this season,” he wrote on his website.

He was told that Tayshia and Zac Clark didn’t get engaged during the finale. Instead, they left as a couple and they are reportedly struggling to make things work because they are in a long-distance relationship.

Plus, Reality Steve shares that he doesn’t think she would be that stupid – showing off an engagement ring knowing that she would spoil the entire season.

“I can’t imagine she’d be that stupid to take a pic with her ring on if she’s engaged, but, we’ve seen people spoil it in the past, so I guess it can’t be that unbelievable. So we’ll see going forward exactly what that’s all about. All I can tell you is what I’ve been told. Do with that what you will.”

Tayshia Adams shared a photo of a big ring earlier this week

We reported the news of this story earlier this week. Tayshia was sporting the huge rock on her finger this week as she was recording her podcast, Click Bait.

She didn’t try to hide the ring and fans speculated whether the ring was indeed on the right hand, as it was a selfie and the image appeared to have been flipped because of the camera.

We already know that Tayshia picks Zac Clark in the end thanks to Reality Steve.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.