Tayshia Adams reveals if she wanted time with Dale Moss after seeing him with Clare Crawley

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is speaking out about her time on the show.

She’s sharing her thoughts about Clare Crawley and her brief time as the Bachelorette lead, as she quit the show to be with Dale Moss.

In other words, Tayshia never got to meet Clare’s future husband, Dale Moss.

But that isn’t stopping people from asking Tayshia what she thinks she would be doing with him if she had the chance to date him.

And apparently, a lot of people have asked her what she thinks would have happened between her and Dale.

Tayshia Adams speaks out about Dale Moss

In a recent interview for the Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay podcast, Tayshia revealed her thoughts about Dale.

“Everyone’s asked me this,” Tayshia explained.

“You know, I didn’t even see much of Dale. I think the qualities I did see about him, like rushing to her side to make sure she was OK and just being a really good strong figure for her to lean on is a very attractive quality but at the same time, a lot of men that I was dating did exactly that to me.”

“So, I really can’t say I wish Dale was there because I didn’t experience that,” she concludes.

Fans didn’t even know that Tayshia was being brought into the resort until she was already there. At the time, she had been in quarantine so she was ready to film. She explains that she didn’t really think about Dale and Clare, as things moved fast after she got the call.

“When I did get the phone call, I left quite soon after and I didn’t really get — it happened so quickly,” she recalled. “I didn’t really have a moment to sit back and be like, ‘OK, this is what is happening. I am thinking this. I am feeling this.’ I was just in it and it was just me.”

You can see the full interview here.

Tayshia Adams was brought in after Dale Moss left with Clare Crawley

Now, viewers already know how everything has played out. Tayshia was brought in after Dale and Clare got engaged. The guys weren’t sure if The Bachelorette was over and they were waiting to hear what The Bachelorette producers were planning.

Since leaving the show, Clare and Dale are starting to plan their future together. Dale appears to be sending messages to his doubters, as he and Clare have begun looking at houses.

Dale recently shared a cryptic message that hinted he didn’t need friends in his life that didn’t support him. Around this time, Clare shared that she was struggling with anxiety after Bachelorette viewers sent her rude and harsh messages because of the way things unfolded on the show.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.