Dale Moss shares cryptic message about not needing friends who don’t support him

The Bachelorette star Dale Moss did something no one else had done in the history of the show.

He decided to propose to the lead lady within two weeks of starting filming.

The two claimed that they had not known each other before the show, but fans struggled to believe them because of their certainty in dating one another.

They are currently going strong, and they are happy with their engagement and future plans.

But it seems Dale may be sending a message to someone in his inner circle.

Dale Moss hints he doesn’t need unsupportive friends

This weekend, Dale was working out. He shared his workouts on his Instagram Stories as he often does, and he included the song, Don’t Need Friends by NAV.

He chose to have the lyrics display on the video without him looking at the camera.

“Wheezy outta here. I don’t need friends. They don’t wanna see someone like me doin’ better than them.”

While he was sharing the song’s lyrics, fans didn’t see him turn the phone on and off. In other words, he purposefully chose this clip of his workout to share, including those lyrics.

Is it possible someone from Dale’s inner circle doesn’t support him and his new relationship with Clare?

Dale Moss has been by Clare Crawley’s side since the first day they met

Dale has been by Clare’s side since they first started dating on The Bachelorette. He has come to her defense several times, including telling her that he will always be by her side.

Clare recently went through anxiety as she received harsh messages from Bachelorette viewers, who felt she was selfish for not focusing on the other guys to give them a chance.

Viewers felt she only thought about herself as she was going through The Bachelorette journey.

Former Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez recently revealed she believes Clare was coerced into getting engaged to Dale Moss. She doesn’t think Clare decided on her own to get engaged when Chris Harrison shut down everything.

Dale has been by Clare’s side since the first day they met. He even managed to make some enemies in the house where the guys lived. They thought he was there for the wrong reasons.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.