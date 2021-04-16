Tayshia Adams reacts to Colton Underwood coming out after filming The Bachelor with him, ‘now it all makes sense’

Tayshia Adams doesn’t hold ill will towards her ex Colton Underwood. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation has been buzzing ever since Colton Underwood from The Bachelor came out as gay.

Colton came out during an intimate interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.

One of the people that has spoken out since Colton’s announcement is Tayshia Adams. Now a seasoned member of Bachelor Nation, Tayshia got her start with the franchise on Colton’s season of The Bachelor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tayshia made it to the final three of his season, so she got to know Colton quite well.

Tayshia addressed Colton’s revelation on her podcast Click Bait.

She said that she “was a little shocked at first” but overall has “happiness” for him “that he’s finally able to live his truth.”

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Tayshia knew something was off during The Bachelor

Tayshia reflected on her days on The Bachelor given Colton’s recent revelation.

She agreed that she felt Colton behaved as if “something was holding him back.”

Even though she made it far on The Bachelor and experienced a fantasy suite date together, she wasn’t able to connect with him like she felt she should’ve at the time.

“Even being on his season and getting to know him pretty intimately and getting to know him in a different way than I think a lot of people have been able to, there was always something that I couldn’t get a read on with him,” she shared. “Like, I feel like he was not always himself, and now it all makes sense.”

Tayshia expressed that she felt him putting a wall up and that he couldn’t be vulnerable because he wasn’t able to express his truth.

“I feel like when I was trying to have those serious conversations with him and when I was trying to picture a life with him down the road, there was always something that he would kind of put a wall up against because he couldn’t fully believe that,” Tayshia added. “That’s not really what he wanted and now it makes sense as to why he wasn’t able to get there with me.”

Tayshia doesn’t feel like The Bachelor was a waste of time

Even though she and Colton didn’t end up together and Colton wasn’t living his truth, she doesn’t feel like she wasted her time appearing on The Bachelor.

Not only did she get her own season of The Bachelorette and a hosting gig for this season of The Bachelorette, she felt her time on his season was important for her growth.

She said he helped her sort through personal issues she was going through at the time and he was a very good listener and support.

Tayshia had recently gone through a divorce prior to coming on The Bachelor and this experience was likely important for her to move onto the next stage of her love life.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.