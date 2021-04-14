Bachelor fans react to the news that Colton Underwood has come out as gay

Bachelor Nation fans reacted to the news that Colton Underwood has come out as gay. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin

Fans of The Bachelor have reacted to the stunning news that Season 23 star Colton Underwood has come out as gay.

In an interview with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, Colton shared his truth with the world and Bachelor Nation. He had known about his sexuality for many years and had suppressed his feelings to fit in.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time,” the former reality television star said.

“The next step in all of this is letting people know. I’m still nervous… It’s been a journey for sure. I’m emotional in such a good, happy, positive way. I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life and that means the world to me,” he explained.

Colton was a former NFL star who began his reality television career as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette before helming his own season of The Bachelor in 2019.

He would fight for the heart of Cassie Randolph, with who he would remain in a committed relationship before ending their relationship in 2020.

Bachelor Nation reacts to the news

Fans of the reality television personality and those who have just learned of Colton’s story have reacted to the news on Twitter.

“I don’t even know this person and I’m crying watching this. His story is so many people’s story. It takes tremendous bravery, and it makes me so sad that it takes tremendous bravery to be who we are in this world,” wrote one follower.

“So sad how nervous he is. I couldn’t imagine. I’m happy he gets to live his life as himself,” penned a second follower.

“My exact thoughts! You could clearly see his nerves and that he’s still [sic] findings his way of talking about it. I’m happy for him for now being himself!” remarked a third Twitter user.

Other fans sided with Colton’s ex-Cassie

Several other social media users were not as supportive of Colton’s news. They sided with Colton’s former girlfriend Cassie. The two endured a messy split in 2020.

TMZ reported that Cassie claimed Colton stalked and harassed her with “unsettling text messages.”

She also claimed Colton also went as far as to plant a tracking device taped to the bottom of the back bumper of her car to keep track of her whereabouts.

While he publicly apologized to her after coming out and shared that he “messed up and made bad choices” and was “sorry from the bottom of his heart for the pain and emotional distress he caused” other fans were not buying it.

“I wanna know why we went all crazy on her because she had to get a restraining order against him. So I’m assume that all has a deal with him coming to terms with him being gay but that still doesn’t excuse the behavior,” exclaimed a supporter of Cassie Randolph.

“Did he address the stalking and harassing of his ex-girlfriend? He gets a huge platform to come out (which is great, glad he’s living his truth) but that doesn’t erase history. Hopefully his ex gf is offered a platform to tell her side of being a victim to him,” shared a Twitter user.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.