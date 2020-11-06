Tayshia Adams plays coy about her Bachelorette guys, adding they are ‘really hot’

Tayshia Adams has officially arrived at the Bachelorette resort.

During last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss got engaged, essentially ending her brief run as The Bachelorette.

As Chris Harrison pointed out, Clare came on The Bachelorette to find love and she found it.

She found it with Dale, who proposed. Her journey has come to an end, but production wanted a longer season and the guys were left disappointed.

Tayshia was introduced as the next Bachelorette and she arrived during last night’s episode to save the day.

Tayshia Adams plays coy about her Bachelorette role

ABC has been careful in not promoting Tayshia as the Bachelorette lead until yesterday. With that said, they are now shifting their focus to Tayshia.

But Tayshia herself is still playing coy about her role on the show.

“All I know is that I was … I had a busy summer,” she told co-hosts Joe Amabile and Hannah Ann Sluss during Thursday’s episode of her podcast, Click Bait.

Even when asked about it, she didn’t want to share anything about the show, possibly due to her contract.

“I don’t know! I have nothing to tell you. … Apparently, we’re gonna get a new Bachelorette. I’m excited to see who steps out that limo!”

The women continued their conversation about the guys who had been left behind by Clare. Tayshia asked Hannah if she thought the guys were good looking.

“Honestly, y’all, all the guys are really hot. Don’t you think?” Tayshia asked, to which Hannah Ann added, “There’s, like, a few, but I don’t know. Maybe I had higher expectations.”

Tayshia went on the defense, saying that fans hadn’t really seen much of the other guys, as The Bachelorette this season has been the Dale and Clare show.

“I can see that, but also, I also feel like we haven’t seen a lot of the guys. We’ve seen a selected few. We haven’t really seen their personalities. We haven’t really seen anything yet,” Tayshia explained, adding, “It’s really been all about Clare and Dale and seeing their love story. I’m really happy for them but it’s gonna be really fun to see if these guys open up and if you see more about them!”

This isn’t the first time that Tayshia is playing coy. She recently spoke out about Clare’s bizarre season, sharing that she didn’t know how everything would end.

Throughout the summer and early fall, Tayshia has pretended that she didn’t know anything about what was going on. However, there have been rumors that she knew all along, including the fact that she was to replace Clare before Clare even knew that she and Dale would be engaged.

Tayshia Adams was introduced on The Bachelorette as the new lead

Her introduction on last night’s episode of The Bachelorette was brief. Chris welcomed her outside of the resort when she stepped out of the limo.

She revealed she was excited to be there, but that everything felt very surreal.

During last night’s episode, the guys did not get to meet Tayshia. They did not get to see who would be the next Bachelorette, but Chris did reveal to them that another woman would be taking over. Some of the guys questioned whether they should stick around, as they had arrived there for Clare.

Jason and Blake were the two who had the deepest connections with Clare, but in the end, they both admitted that they were there to find love – not necessarily get Clare.

While ABC shared a trailer for next week’s episode, we already know through spoilers that Dale’s proposal to Clare is the only proposal we’ll see this season.

Tayshia may not get her happy ending. Reality Steve is reporting that Tayshia isn’t engaged to her final pick. In fact, he’s reporting that their relationship is possibly rocky with sources telling him that they may not last in the long run.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.