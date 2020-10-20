Tayshia Adams plays coy when talking about ‘bizarre’ Bachelorette filming with Clare Crawley

Tayshia Adams has yet to be announced as the next Bachelorette star, as ABC continues to promote Clare Crawley.

However, Tayshia was spotted filming The Bachelorette after Clare decided to shut down production to pursue Dale Moss.

Since Tayshia has yet to be promoted by ABC, she can’t share anything about her season of the show.

So, when the topic of Clare’s season surfaced on her new podcast, Tayshia had to play coy.

Tayshia Adams calls Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette season bizarre

It’s only natural for Bachelor Nation members to speak out about Clare’s interesting season.

Not only did she label her future husband when she met Dale, but she’s also being rumored to do The Bachelorette on her own terms and reportedly quit filming after less than two weeks.

However, on her podcast, she referenced how weird it would be to film The Bachelorette.

“I thought it was so interesting how many people and how many times they referenced like, ‘This is the first time I hugged somebody in, like, six months or, like, holding hands even,’ you know what I mean?” Tayshia said on her Click Bait podcast with Joe Amabile and Hannah Ann Sluss.

She also called the entire situation bizarre, saying it would be weird to date, kiss, and hold hands given everything that the world has gone through.

“It’s just, that’s just the way of the world lately, and I couldn’t imagine having that much freedom because we’ve been having to put masks on every single day, and so to be able to, like, walk around and date and kiss and hold and do all that stuff without a mask is kind of bizarre.”

She doesn’t mention that she herself has gone through it, as she has filmed The Bachelorette.

Tayshia Adams is hiding the Bachelorette journey from fans

For months now, Tayshia has hidden her Bachelorette journey from her fans. In fact, so has ABC. The network has been criticized for only promoting Clare Crawley’s season as she was the initial Bachelorette lead.

No promotional material has been shared with Tayshia and people have all kinds of feedback, given ABC was just criticized for not being inclusive with casting people of color.

Reality Steve has revealed that producers always planned on replacing Clare with Tayshia at some point, as they had a feeling she had been talking to some of the guys on her season.

But Tayshia’s behavior hasn’t been aligned with what Bachelor leads do. Her social media has been active, she’s been promoting content as part of her sponsorship deals, and in September, Tayshia announced she was launching a podcast called Click Bait with Joe Amabile and Hannah Ann Sluss.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.