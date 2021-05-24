Tayshia Adams is starstruck by her own Bachelorette billboards on the side of the Hearst Tower in NYC

Tayshia Adams was starstruck by her own image as she walked past an iconic New York publishing building and saw her own image looking back at her. Pic credit: ABC

One half of the new Bachelorette hosting team, Tayshia Adams, was starstruck by her own billboard seen on the side of the Hearst Tower in New York City. The franchise alum appeared shocked at the size of her own image looking back at her as she walked past the windows of its first floor.

Tayshia walked on the street next to a myriad of her own images. She expressed her shock and appreciation for all the success she’s achieved since first appearing as one of Colton Underwood’s contestants on Season 23 of The Bachelor.

“This is so surreal to me. Never did I ever think my life would be what it is today. I’ve recently been reminded to start my days with gratitude because although there can be tough days, there is SO MUCH to be thankful for and this lil moment was proof!” she wrote.

Tayshia continued to express her joy in the remainder of her caption. “I’M ON THE SIDE OF THE HEARST BUILDING YALL! ahhhh! Thank you to a follower for tagging me in her stories while seeing this!! I had no idea, much love y’all.”

The stunning brunette was seen as she joyfully pranced down the street and pointed at herself in the rolling montage of photos that promoted her hosting gig on The Bachelorette.

She took videos of herself walking alongside the wall of photos for posterity.

Tayshia is thankful for all her success

She later returned to the franchise as one of the stars of Bachelor in Paradise where she fell for John Paul Jones. The couple would date for some time before breaking up in October 2019. She went on to helm The Bachelorette Season 16 after Clare Crawley unexpectedly decided to exit her season early after falling hard for Dale Moss.

She would go on to find love with Zac Clark, and accepted his proposal at the conclusion of her season.

Tayshia will make her mark as one-half of the first female hosts of the franchise

Tayshia was paired with former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe to help navigate Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s seasons of the ABC reality dating competition series.

The women stepped in as hosts after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped back from his hosting duties after he appeared to defend racially insensitive imagery of former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn were partnered together during their season of filming which occurred at The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in New Mexico. They offered Katie sage advice for handling her contestants as the season progressed.

During an episode of her Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Tayshia chatted with co-hosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker about witnessing Katie’s journey unfold firsthand.

“I feel like there’s definitely some things that take place in the season that I don’t think have ever happened before,” Adams teased of the upcoming season.

The Bachelorette begins Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.