Tayshia Adams is happy she didn’t get to speak to Clare Crawley at the Bachelorette resort

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is speaking out after she was announced as the next Bachelorette lead.

There are so many unanswered questions about how everything went down behind the scenes, including about when production knew that they would need to replace Clare Crawley.

On the show, it appears that Tayshia was at the resort in quarantine the entire time, but production has denied that they knew Clare would be replaced.

So, did Tayshia and Clare actually see each other at the resort? Did they hang out and chat? And did Tayshia ask Clare any questions about the guys to prepare her for what was to come?

Tayshia Adams isn’t sure she would have asked Clare any questions

As it turns out, Tayshia and Clare were kept apart and they did not chat. In fact, Tayshia isn’t sure she would have asked Clare anything about the experience.

“Even if I did have the opportunity, I don’t know if I would have asked [anything],” Tayshia said to US Weekly when asked about whether she would have tried to get some information from Clare.

“This is the thing, I have learned that you have to give everybody a chance and you never know what that’s going to look like. It might not look like the same for you as it did for somebody else,” she added.

“If there’s anything that I’ve learned from Bachelor, [it’s] to give every single person a chance.”

Tayshia gave John Paul Jones a chance on Bachelor In Paradise. Despite breaking up during the finale, she rekindled the relationship after the show ended by tracking him down.

The couple dated for a couple of months before calling it quits.

Tayshia Adams’ season hasn’t really been promoted

Even though ABC has now confirmed that Tayshia is indeed the next Bachelorette lead, we don’t know much about her season.

Fans have lots of questions about how everything played out behind the scenes, including how much these ladies got paid.

We’ve already reported on questions and speculations that Clare and Tayshia split the paycheck for The Bachelorette.

We do know that we will have at least one love story this season. We know that Clare’s season had a happy ending, although Tayshia wasn’t engaged after her season came to an end.

Tayshia has yet to confirm anything about the outcome of her season.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.