Did Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley split the pay for The Bachelorette?

Tayshia Adams has yet to be confirmed by ABC to be the next Bachelorette, but everyone who has been following spoilers knows that she takes over from Clare Crawley.

Clare decides to “blow up” the Bachelorette by quitting the show after 12 days because she feels she has found her husband in Dale Moss.

While ABC has yet to announce this, as they want the world to think that Clare has a full season, spoilers have revealed otherwise, including the fact that guys have returned home from filming.

But if two Bachelorettes are splitting the lead, does that mean they are splitting the paycheck as well?

Tayshia Adams hasn’t revealed any details about her paycheck

Clare is starting to share more about her Bachelorette journey, but like so many other Bachelorette leads before her, she’s not sharing anything about her paycheck.

Neither has Tayshia. And no new information has surfaced about them splitting the check this season.

Reality Steve has revealed that leads do get paid for filming the show, even though the contestants get nothing. And it’s guessed that they may take home over six figures each.

Tayshia did get paid when she filmed Bachelor In Paradise and it’s determined by Steve that she may have received somewhere between $7,000 and $15,000 in total.

Contestants may get a “per day” fee, and others a “per episode.” Some even get a flat rate for appearing on the show.

Given the success of ABC’s The Bachelorette, we’re going to guess that ABC dished up full salaries for both women, as they filmed during a pandemic and had to take so many extra precautions because of COVID-19.

So, why six-figure salaries for these women?

In her book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, author Amy Kaufman explains that it is “incredibly rare for someone to make less than six figures.”

Tayshia Adams was previously married and has played a role in Bachelor Nation

Tayshia was first introduced to the Bachelor Nation when she appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

After being sent home, she was invited to film Bachelor In Paradise. It was here she met and fell in love with John Paul Jones.

Prior to being introduced to Bachelor Nation, Tayshia was married. She spoke out about the experience, revealing she was willing to fight for her marriage. Her ex-husband was not.

A few months after announcing she was dating John, the two broke up. She shared the news on her social media profiles but later deleted the posts.

During a Q&A, fans asked her how she was doing after the split. She revealed she was moving on from John Paul Jones, but that it had been tough and hadn’t been easy to let go of the relationship.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.