Tayshia Adams gushes over Zac Clark while having breakfast together


Tayhshia Adams
Tayhshia Adams gushes about Zac Clark. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is settling into her life with Zac Clark now that the cameras have left.

The one major advice that successful couples get from previous winners is that they need to put the relationship first and not focus on publicity and opportunities.

And that’s exactly what Tayshia and Zac have done. When they are together, they focus on each other and rarely go on social media.

In fact, this weekend, Tayshia did something she rarely does — she brought fans with her to breakfast with Zac.

Tayshia Adams shares her breakfast with Bachelor fans

In the video, she shared a cute conversation between them and gushed about the food they were about to eat.

Zac smiled in the video and sported a hoodie sweater. It didn’t look like he was ready to be part of her Instagram Stories.

Tayshia Adams
Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia also shared a picture of the meals, including his eggs and bacon, and her stack of pancakes with fruit on top.

Tayshia food
Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

In the last brief video, Tayshia grabbed Zac’s face and showed fans how adorable she thought he was.

It was really a cute look into their connection and their relationship, especially since it has been a few months since the two got engaged on national television.

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams
Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Plus, near the end of 2020, a lot of Bachelor couples decided to call it quits. Fans hope that Tayshia and Zac will survive.

The two of them had some tough conversations, especially concerning Zac’s past addiction issues. Zac did an interview recently, where he called Tayshia a sweetheart for the way she had handled his sobriety.

He revealed she asked him all the right questions and showed him compassion and respect rather than feel awkward about the whole thing.

Tayshia Adams recently spoke out about the Bachelor Nation drama

Even though the two of them decided to focus on their relationship, Tayshia has kept up with the drama regarding Chris Harrison and Rachel Lindsay.

Tayshia recently spoke out about Chris Harrison stepping away from the franchise. She revealed that it was good for him to step away because his words were hurtful.

Tayshia spent the summer with Chris at the La Quinta Resort, but their time together was not enough for her to stand up for him. She joins the rest of the Bachelor Nation members in asking for accountability and for ABC to support his decision to step back.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

