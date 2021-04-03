Tayshia Adams gets a surprise visit from fiancé Zac Clark while filming for The Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams was thrilled by Zac’s surprise visit. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams revealed that her fiancé Zac Clark traveled to New Mexico to surprise her while she was filming for The Bachelorette.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn Bristowe were chosen to host Katie Thurston’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette in place of Chris Harrison.

Tayshia and Zac met on the previous season of the show when Tayshia took over as the Bachelorette lead during Clare Crawley’s season.

Filming for The Bachelorette 2021 kicked off in March following two weeks of quarantine.

Tayshia thought she wouldn’t be seeing her fiance for the next couple of months, but Zac flew all the way from New York City to visit her.

Tayshia and Zac explore New Mexico together

Tayshia has been documenting Zac’s visit on her Instagram story.

“I’m very happy today because I got a surprise visit,” she declared in a black and white video of herself with Zac snacking in the background.

Zac visits Tayshia in New Mexico Pic credit: Instagram/@tayshia

She also filmed the fun antics they got into while exploring New Mexico.

The two went on a “trail walk” and had fun being their goofy selves.

“Who will survive? Obviously me,” Tayshia joked as Zac ran off ahead of her. “There’s something wrong with him…You good, bro?”

Zac visits Tayshia in New Mexico Pic credit: Instagram/Tayshia

Tayshia also posted a collection of pictures from their trail walk to her Instagram page.

“Wanderlust and desert dust,” she captioned the post.

In the comments section, Zac commended her on her “tremendous smile.”

Tayshia and Zac prove they’re going strong following breakup rumors

Zac’s impromptu trip to New Mexico proves once again that his and Tayshia’s relationship is still thriving.

This comes after fan-driven rumors circulated the Internet theorizing that the pair broke up. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Tayshia wasn’t wearing an engagement ring in one of her recent pictures.

Tayshia took to her Instagram story to acknowledge the “weird” DMs about her non-existent breakup.

“There’s always weird rumors circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don’t know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand,” Tayshia explained.

However, she did confess that on top of that, she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring because she was getting it resized in LA.

“Everything is good on this forefront,” she added. “Thank you so much for being concerned, but we’re good. We’re chillin’.”

Soon after, Zac took to his Instagram story to shower Tayshia with compliments and prove they’re still going strong.

He posted a picture of Tayshia cheesin’ it up on the streets of NYC.

“Fearless. Limitless. Deserving. Proud of you Queen,” he captioned the picture.

It looks like fans don’t need to worry about Tayshia and Zac.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus at ABC.