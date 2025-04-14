Taylor Ann Green announces Southern Charm exit

Taylor Ann Green is jumping ship.

The four-season Southern Charm star is walking away ahead of Season 11 filming.

She initially joined the show during Season 7 in 2020 as Shep Rose’s girlfriend. She became a full-fledged cast member in Season 8.

With four seasons under her belt, Taylor Ann has decided to walk away from Bravo and focus on her new business venture.

We suspect her relationship impacted her decision because her boyfriend, Gaston, didn’t want to film.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Taylor Ann Green’s exit from Southern Charm.

Taylor Ann Green announces departure from Southern Charm

Taylor Ann Green released a statement about her departure on Instagram, just as Leva Bonaparte did a few weeks ago.

The blonde wrote, in part, “Hi everyone! A bittersweet announcement; but after a lot of conversations and thought this past year, it is with a heavy but peaceful heart to announce that I will be stepping away from Southern Charm next year.”

Things haven’t been easy for Taylor Ann on the show, especially following the breakup with Shep Rose. Viewers saw a bit of their relationship on-screen, and it caused some worry when Shep lost his cool with her and said some terrible things to her.

During Season 9, Taylor Ann and Olivia Flowers’s friendship fell apart after there were rumblings that things had happened between Taylor and Austen Kroll.

The two were pitted against each other, with Olivia not interested in repairing things. Olivia was not asked back for Season 10, but Taylor Ann found a new rival in Salley Carson, which revolved around her boyfriend, Gaston.

Unlike when Leva announced her departure, Taylor Ann did not mention appearing at parties or other Southern Charm activities. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if she popped up on Southern Hospitality since she is good friends with TJ Dinch.

Taylor Ann Green announces future plans

In her exit statement, Taylor Ann Green revealed she will focus on her new business.

She wrote, “I am so excited to use this time to focus on my new company, @resetathletic and all the exciting things that my business partner and I have been working on to continue to bring our dream into reality🙌🏼.”

It will be interesting to see where she goes from here and if she will step back into reality TV at some point. For now, though, she will work on other things instead of filming Season 11.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.