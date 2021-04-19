Tarik defends his polyamorous lifestyle to 90 Day Fiance fans during Tell All

Tarik Myers defends in polyamorous lifestyle. Pic credit:TLC

Tarik and Hazel had castmates dazed and confused about their polyamorous lifestyle during the 90 Day Fiance All, but the couple did their best to explain their unique choice to their castmates and viewers of the show.

We’ve watched Tarik and Hazel’s journey over the years, from first meeting online to getting married during the Season 8 finale.

However, there has certainly evolved since we first saw them on our screens.

At first, things seemed normal between them until Hazel revealed on the show that she was bisexual and wanted to bring another woman into the relationship.

Tarik complied and their unconventional choice has caused some tensions in their marriage.

But the couple is still hoping to make their polyamorous lifestyle work.

Tarik and Hazel are trying to find a girlfriend

Tarik was in the hot seat during Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All.

He and Hazel had issues with their first girlfriend Minty who Tarik continued to communicate with after they broke up with her.

Once the Filipino beauty found out that they were still communicating, it caused an issue in their relationship.

But the couple is still hoping to find a girlfriend that they will both be satisfied with — despite hitting a snag during their first attempt.

At the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson asked if they were still planning to find a girlfriend and Hazel said, “Yes, in the future.”

But the response caused confusion among their castmates.

Tarik explains his polyamorous lifestyle

The 90 Day Fiance castmates didn’t quite grasp the concept of polyamory.

After hearing that the couple wanted to add another woman into the mix, Julia Trubkina asked if Tarik would then have two girlfriends.

But the 46-year-old claimed that it doesn’t quite work like that.

“No I don’t have two girlfriends, I have one wife,” responded Tarik. “Let’s get that clear.”

But his castmates were still confused so Tarik tried to add some clarity.

“Let me explain to everyone so everybody can have a little bit of education here. Relationships that have more than one person…the first thing people think is threesomes…it’s all about sex, that’s not it! And it wasn’t for us,” started the 90 Day Fiance star.

“There are hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of married couples who do exactly what we’re doing. The term in polyamory… and it is absolutely possible that two married people can have a girlfriend or boyfriend of their choosing and still absolutely have a loving, moral, upstanding marriage like everyone else.”

Despite his explanation, his castmates were shocked at the concept of bringing another person into their marriage.

But their opinions didn’t have any impact on Tarik or Hazel.

“She likes it, I like it, so we do what we want,” retorted Tarik.

So far, the couple has not been able to successfully maneuver the polyamorous lifestyle, but let’s see how that works out for them in the future.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.