Tania Maduro shared throwback school pictures with 90 Day Fiance fans

Tania Maduro treated 90 Day Fiance fans to a look at her school photos through the years. Pic credit: TLC

Tania Maduro decided to give 90 Day Fiance fans a clue into her past by sharing her school photos growing up.

Tania panned to a display that showcased herself through the years through her Instagram story.

The adorable photos featured Tania when she was very little to what looks like the end of high school. She didn’t say anything in the video to describe the images.

Tania was smiling with teeth in almost all the pictures that gave the impression of how her physical appearance progressed.

From elementary, middle, and high school, Tania has a clear display of herself growing up that she was willing to share with 90 Day viewers.

Tania shared all her school photos on Instagram. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania doesn’t usually share old pictures of herself on her social media so going back in time was a rare occasion.

Tania Maduro is a single woman now

Since her separation from Syngin, Tania has embarked on an OnlyFans journey which she heavily promotes on her Instagram.

She has traveled to places like Aruba and appears to be thriving in her new single life away from Syngin. Most of her posts on Instagram tend to be empowering and confident or show off the places she has been going.

Many viewers thought Tania and Syngin’s relationship was doomed early on when Tania admitted that she didn’t think Syngin was her soulmate.

Tania and Syngin’s breakup was featured on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, as well as Syngin’s ability to move on quickly from Tania.

He went so far as to say, “I know I totally made the right choice by leaving Tania,” after securing a second date with a woman, which garnered backlash from 90 Day viewers who thought Syngin was disrespectful.

Syngin has also been in hot water off-camera as sexual and emotional abuse allegations have arisen from a woman who claimed to have dated Syngin after he broke up with Tania.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.