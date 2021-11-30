Tania Maduro is the latest 90 Day Fiance cast member to join an adult platform

Tania Maduro joined the long list of 90 Day cast members who have adult platforms. Pic credit: TLC

Newly single 90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro has been featured on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where her breakup with Syngin Colchester has been highlighted.

While she and Syngin are still married on paper, their relationship is done. Tania wanted to find a way to make it work but Syngin was sure he wanted out.

It looks like Tania is settling back into herself because she is the newest cast member to take up risque content on an adult platform.

Tania recently promoted her presence on Unfiltrd through her Instagram by posting a thirst trap drawing attention to her content.

Tania Maduro has joined an adult platform

Tania Maduro is single and ready to share her more intimate self with the world for a price online. The 90 Day alum who has been featured in many spinoffs within the franchise has decided to capitalize on her fame and express herself on the adult platform Unfiltrd.

Tania is on vacation and shared a picture of herself bent over in the ocean with a caption that read, “Still have quite a few days here in Aruba! Not to mention a private boat day that’s sure to get FUN!”

She continued, “Get all the exclusive and private content. Just purchase through @ulfiltrdofficial and you’ll automatically get my secret snapchat (tongue out face emojis).”

Tania had the song Throw It Back by Missy Elliot playing over the picture.

Many 90 Day Fiance cast members have done well for themselves making adult content

The most famous examples of 90 Day Fiance stars who used their fame to promote their adult content on sites like OnlyFans and Unfiltrd are Larissa Lima and Stephanie Matto.

Both women reportedly make a ton of money showing off their bodies and even getting into some odd fetish stuff.

Former 90 Day alum Karine Martins also has made a name for herself in the adult world for her raunchy and strange content with her husband Paul Staehle.

Some side 90 Day cast members like Kalani Faagata’s sister Kohlini and Elizabeth Potthast’s sister-in-law Megan Potthast have also done well on adult sites.

90 Day Fiance men like Colt Johnson, Corey Rathgeber, and Blake Abelard have also dabbled with mature audience content.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.