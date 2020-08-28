Tania and Syngin still fighting in South Africa but 90 Day Fiance fans focus on his disgusting feet

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester just can’t seem to agree on anything.

The Season 5 pair is known for their tense arguments, which generally arise when Tania’s type-A personality clashes with Syngin’s free-spirited ways.

After flying to South Africa so that Syngin could spend time with his brother, Dylan, who had recently been through a serious medical crisis, the couple found themselves at odds once again.

The heated disagreement started while Tania and Syngin sat down to share a meal with his family and quickly escalated from there. Viewers had no idea that the fight would lead to seeing something no one expected- Syngin’s dirty feet.

Syngin wants to put down roots in South Africa, not America

In the show’s most recent episode, Syngin admitted that he was homesick and that he isn’t sure if the US is where he wants to be in the long term. Ultimately, when he settles down, he wants to do so by buying a piece of land in his home country.

Later, during an interview with producers, Syngin said, “I feel like I’m missing out on life living in America.”

Going on the defensive, Tania attempted to explain that she wouldn’t want to raise their children in South Africa due to the country’s racism and poverty.

She backpedaled immediately by admitting that both of those also exist in America, but Syngin wasn’t having it. “Who said that’s ever gonna happen?” he argued, insinuating that the star may not want kids at all.

Is this the breaking point?

The fight further escalated when Tania accused Syngin of having no direction in life and questioned at what point the couple should just give up and call it quits.

Clearly overcome with frustration and refusing to give in, Tania then walked out of the room (with her plate of food) and retreated to the couple’s bedroom.

Syngin soon followed and attempted to smooth the waters while sitting with Tania on the bed – but Tania wasn’t done.

Obviously, at the end of her rope, Tania scolded Syngin asking, “Where were you when I found you? An apartment that you owed two months rent on when I met you” and “This is why I hate when you f*****g drink.”

A fed-up Syngin leaves and exposes his dirty feet

Fed up with Tania’s unwillingness to move, Syngin gets up from the bed…and that’s when he exposes the soles of his filthy feet!

Fans didn’t miss a beat, flooding Twitter with screenshots of the South African’s tootsies and an array of reactions.

“Syngin’s feet were so dirty and he had the nerve to have them in that bed,” posted one fan.

Viewers found it difficult to watch as Syngin slid his feet off of the white sheets, and fans were appalled.

Many fans also pointed out that since neither of them reacted or seemed bothered by the layer of dirt on his feet, this probably meant that it was a common occurrence.

While fans weren’t fond of Syngin’s dirty feet, hopefully, the couple will be able to wipe the slate of their marriage clean and carry on.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.