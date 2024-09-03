Tamra Judge’s mom reacts to RHOC star’s plastic surgery: ‘Your face literally makes me want to throw up’

Tamra Judge went public earlier this month with the results of a cosmetic procedure.

As has been the case for the polarizing Real Housewives of Orange County star, the social media response has been anything but positive.

Tamra can’t seem to do right by fans as the current season of the Bravo series plays out due to her treatment of one-time friend Shannon Beador.

Tamra has been keeping fans updated on her recovery from the surgery.

On Monday, she shared a comical response from her mother.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“You’re face literally makes me want to throw up,” reads a text message from the long-time reality TV star’s mom.

“It looks so painfully and you don’t look like yourself.”

“One of my friends called and asked if you had been in a motorcycle accident,” the messages continued.

Tamra has lost a lot of fans throughout RHOC Season 18

We’ve witnessed Tamra drive her motorcycle countless times throughout her tenure on RHOC, so, understandably, the friend of the family had such a concern.

Despite losing many fans this season, it’s refreshing that Tamra has been so open about her cosmetic surgery procedures.

Many Real Housewives go under the knife in the off-season and try to conceal the work they’ve had done.

Tamra is well aware that she’s not in the good graces of fans this season, even going so far as to say she’s hated.

The sticking point for most supporters is the lack of loyalty to Shannon because viewers seem to think that Tamra didn’t give her friend enough support.

Of course, that will likely be a major talking point at the RHOC Season 18 reunion, which should be filmed in the coming weeks.

RHOC Season 18 has been a return to form

Very few shows this far into their runs are still watchable, but RHOC managed to stage a return to form because there are some fantastic storylines.

Shannon has emerged as the MVP of the season, and there’s a good chance that will continue because she has a fantastic European trip planned for the ladies.

Tamra doesn’t seem to have much of a storyline in the trailer for the final episodes of the season, but she’s mastered the art of using her co-stars to make storylines for herself.

In the trailer, she goes up against Jennifer Pedranti over Ryan Boyajian’s legal issues.

It’s a fantastic first look, but it makes us question Tamra’s future with the show because there’s a good chance that the rest of the cast will point out her lack of storyline.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.