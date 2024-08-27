Tamra Judge teases ‘treacherous’ installment of RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County is about to switch things up considerably.

RHOC Season 18, Episode 8, titled Once a Traitor, Always a Traitor, finds Tamra Judge throwing an event inspired by Peacock’s The Traitors.

We first got a glimpse of the installment earlier this year when Bravo unveiled the official trailer for RHOC Season 18, in which Teddi Mellencamp introduced the ladies to the game.

In addition, she slammed her rival, Vicki Gunvalson, and her status as a guest star on the show.

It promises to be a different episode of the long-running reality series because the purpose seems to be to unite all women despite their differences.

Tamra only just got back into a good place with Shannon Beador on-screen, but at least squashing their feud allowed Shannon to make the cut for the guest list.

Drama will surely follow on RHOC Season 18

Unfortunately, Alexis Bellino will be on hand to stir the pot because she’s always invited to these events.

That’s the perk of being Tamra’s BFF, we guess.

Who's ready for #RHOC this week? It’s a treacherous one—packed with strategy, betrayal, sabotage, and maybe even a little murder. 🤫 #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/fBcqHBX4I9 — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) August 26, 2024

In any case, Tamra wants her fans to know that this episode is unlike any other, so she shared footage from it showing photos of her fellow co-stars.

If we had to guess, there would be a lot of drama because many cast members have been at odds all season.

Tamra’s treatment of Shannon has been a big sticking point, and there’s a good chance that their reconciliation will only last a short time because they’ve been feuding again since filming wrapped.

The hope is that we see Shannon realize that Tamra is no longer her friend and call her out because it would be a shame for all the tea to be reserved for the reunion.

Tamra has mastered the art of self-producing, which is frowned upon by Real Housewives viewers because it diminishes the franchise’s authenticity.

We have to imagine that she’ll have certain women working together in the challenge, particularly Heather Dubrow and Katie Ginella, because they’ve been feuding all season.

There are many feuds on RHOC Season 18

However, their bust-ups have been one-sided because Heather doesn’t seem interested in sparring with the first-year housewife.

It should be a fun episode, but only if the drama is light. Recently, the show has taken on a darker tone, with Tamra and Alexis coming after Shannon.

In last week’s episode, Alexis thought it was a good idea to threaten to release footage of Shannon from the night of her DUI.

Alexis had the potential to regain her orange but has largely squandered her chances of even being asked to the reunion because of poor fan feedback.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.