Shannon Beador hits out at Tamra Judge on RHOC: ‘You have been doing nothing but defaming me’

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge have exchanged insults on and off screen throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

Surprisingly, they reached a period of calm during the latest episode after weeks of drama.

Their last meeting at Gina’s dinner party was anything but productive. Tamra insulted Shannon while their co-stars watched and called her a bad friend.

It’s been a lot, but Tamra took Jennifer Pedranti’s advice and extended an olive branch to Shannon to discuss their differences.

At the beginning of their meeting, it seemed they were destined to walk away more divided than before.

It kicked off when Tamra admitted that she felt Shannon should have been the person to reach out to her.

“Wow, okay, after the way you spoke to me at the dinner?” Shannon wondered, adding: “You have been doing nothing but defaming me.”

Tamra is annoyed with Shannon acting like she wasn’t there for her

Tamra took issue with Shannon’s choice of words and complained that she doesn’t “say things that are not true.”

“Well, you did,” Shannon fired back as they went back and forth, leading to Tamra mimicking her.

Shannon claimed that the defamation started eight weeks before their meeting and that Tamra had accused her of being drunk continually.

“You know nothing about me,” she told her nemesis, but Tamra said she knew everything about her because of their decade-long history.

Shannon then told Tamra she drinks two drinks at maximum and has been working on herself.

Shannon said that she’s seen Tamra in “compromising situations” in the past and that the focus should not be on her drinking habits.

“Oh, God, Shannon. Have I drove my car into a house?” Tamra said to a stunned Shannon.

Shannon stormed off to the restroom and spoke to a producer about how Tamra hadn’t supported her.

At the table, Tamra conversed with a producer and wondered if Shannon was “getting a drink.”

Yes, really. It seems Tamra would rather take cheap shots at Shannon than, you know, trying to patch things up.

Shannon accuses Tamra of kicking her when she’s down

In a confessional, Shannon said, “This is a true example of kicking someone when they’re down. It’s just the low blows; you go for the jugular. That’s what you do, Tamra Judge.”

Shannon returned to the table and told Tamra that she felt like she was digging herself “out of a hole” and that Tamra was one of the people “trying to push me back in there.”

She went on to explain that although she has a small group of friends now, she feels overwhelmed by the love and support she has.

Tamra then disputed Shannon’s statement that these women were there for her because she had been a great friend over the last ten years.

Shannon then brought up Tamra backing up Alexis Bellino about the money Shannon allegedly owes John Janssen.

Tamra was taken aback to learn that John was suing Shannon.

“He said he won’t accept one penny under $75,000,” Shannon said as she burst into tears.

Ultimately, Tamra and Shannon buried the hatchet and hugged it out, but how long will that last?

We already know that Tamra is still bashing Shannon in the media, making us think something else must happen during filming that will change everything.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.