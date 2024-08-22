RHOC Season 18, Episode 7: Shannon suffers emotional breakdown over lawsuit with John

The highly anticipated episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, titled The Gloves Are Off, airs on August 22.

Viewers are set for an emotional rollercoaster as tensions reach a boiling point.

Episode 7 will highlight the emotional turmoil Shannon Beador is experiencing.

The synopsis reveals that Shannon breaks down over an impending lawsuit with John, and tension between Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson finally bubbles over.

The ladies bond over divorce, but when they pack up to leave their vacations, Alexis Bellino gets a call from John Janssen that sends her spiraling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This sets things up for plenty of drama.

Is Shannon telling the truth about her relationship with John?

The episode, centered around the glamorous yet turbulent setting of La Quinta, sees Shannon Beador grappling with the pressures of an impending lawsuit involving her ex, John Janssen.

The stress of the situation becomes too much for Shannon, leading to a dramatic breakdown that could have lasting impacts on her relationships within the group.

Meanwhile, the long-simmering tension between Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson comes to a head. The two have been tense for some time, and their unresolved issues finally explode in this episode.

This episode is set against the backdrop of their shared experiences with divorce, providing a poignant look at each Housewife’s struggles behind the scenes.

Things take an unexpected turn when Alexis Bellino receives a shocking phone call from John, Shannon’s ex. This call sends shockwaves through the group, with Alexis finding herself caught in the middle of the drama. The tension this creates among the women adds another layer of complexity to their already strained relationships.

Shannon was confronted about her financial situation in RHOC

Adding to the drama, the episode also delves into the fallout from previous confrontations. Shannon’s recent legal woes and her relationships with her fellow Housewives, namely Tamra Judge, remain a focal point.

In earlier episodes, Shannon’s castmates questioned her honesty about her financial situation, and this distrust may come to a head in The Gloves Are Off.

The teaser hints at a mix of heartbreak and intense drama, leaving fans wondering how these conflicts will reshape the dynamics among the women.

This episode promises to be one of the most dramatic of the season, as personal and group conflicts intersect in unexpected ways, leaving a clear divide.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.