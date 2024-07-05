RHOC fans slam Tamra Judge as an ‘awful friend’ for gossiping about Shannon Beador

Bravo is amping up the excitement for the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and a recent teaser has fans up in arms.

Viewers are slamming Tamra Judge and calling her a bad friend after the clip showed her gossiping about Shannon Beador.

Interestingly, Tamra was sharing details about a sensitive subject — Shannon’s drinking — with newbie Jennifer “Jen” Pedranti.

Last year, Tamra got dragged for being a bad friend to Jen and now it seems they’ve become close amid her fallout with Shannon.

During a gym session with Jen, the 56-year-old claimed Shannon was still drinking alcohol after getting arrested for DUI, and hit and run.

The 2023 incident will be a major storyline on the show as it led to the demise of Shannon and Tamra’s friendship.

We’ve already started to countdown for Season 18 with eight days to go before it premieres.

However, a sneak peek for Episode 1 has already been released and Tamra is already feeling the heat.

Tamra Judge gossips to her castmates about Shannon Beador’s drinking

Tamra is messier than ever this season and has no more allegiance to her once close friend Shannon Beador.

In the scene with Jen and Emily Simpson, she tells them that Shannon lied about not drinking after her arrest.

“She was basically on this tour telling people and the press that she wasn’t drinking — you know, she’s drinking diet coke,” says Tamra, who then tells the women that she saw Shannon putting alcohol into her cup.

“There’s a bar, she’s over there looking, looking, pouring it,” Tamra shares.

Tamra also addressed the demise of their Tres amigas show reasoning that after Shannon’s arrest, she wanted them to pause the show.

“I felt that it was bad taste to do a show right after Shannon’s DUI,” Tamra says in her confessional. “Stop! Take a beat, figure out what’s going on in your life. Stop drinking!”

RHOC fans drag Tamra for being an ‘awful’ friend

After the clip was posted online, viewers quickly took to the comments to bash Tamra for being an awful friend and talking behind Shannon’s back.

“Wow Tamera why did you tell the other women? You should have went to Shannon’s family who care about her,” responded a commenter.

“Tamra is great tv but an awful friend 😂,” noted someone else.

“How does this lady have any friends?!?!?” another commenter questioned.

One RHOC viewer exclaimed, “Who needs friends like Tamrat 🐀.”

Another added, “Tamra’s such a bad friend.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 premieres Thursday, July 11, at 9/8c on Bravo.