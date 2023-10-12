Shannon Beador shut down rehab suggestion at the RHOC reunion prior to DUI arrest

Shannon Beador filmed The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 reunion back in September, but let’s just say one scene didn’t age well.

Her penchant for alcohol was a topic of conversation as her castmates Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow confronted Shannon about her drinking.

At the time, she shut down the suggestion that she did have a drinking problem and said she did not need rehab.

However, so much has transpired since the women filmed the two-part reunion.

Last month, the mom of three was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, DUI and hit-and-run, after a night out in the OC. The incident happened 10 days after filming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Shannon’s dog Archie was also in the car when she allegedly drove drunk and clipped a house in the neighborhood, sparking outrage from viewers.

Monsters and Critics also reported that she was later investigated by animal control over the incident.

Shannon Beador dismissed rehab suggestions at the RHOC reunion

For years, Shannon’s drinking has been a topic of conversation, but it was never brought up at the reunion.

During a faceoff with Heather in the second part of the reunion, the 59-year-old denied claims that she constantly drunk-dialed her castmates and spilled information about her toxic relationship with John Janssen.

“That’s a f**ked up thing to say to me,” retorted Shannon. “Do I go out and drink sometimes? For you to say I need rehab!”

Gina, who also said that Shannon needed rehab in one of her confessionals, asked, “You don’t want to look at that at all, though, Shannon?”

However, Shannon didn’t respond well and bluntly told Gina, “I don’t like you!”

Shannon Beador enrolled in a wellness program after her DUI arrest

Shannon is taking strides to address her drinking despite initially denying that she had a problem.

Her DUI arrest spurred the RHOC star to take serious action, and she’s since enrolled in an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component, according to TMZ sources.

Meanwhile, Shannon’s alcohol issues couldn’t have reared its ugly head at a worse time.

Shannon, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge were in the midst of their Tres Amigas comedy show, which incorporated alcohol as a significant part of their act.

However, as they say in showbiz, the show must go on — but they’ve had to make some changes.

The trio will shift the focus of their upcoming show to focus on friendship and going forward, Shannon will not be drinking.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.