RHOC cast tackles extortion, blackmail, and rivalry in Season 18 trailer

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 is here to save the summer and honestly, the trailer had us gagging with talks of extortion and blackmail.

That certainly sounds like the show has taken a dark turn, but don’t worry, there are lots of fun moments in store for fans of the franchise.

The official cast includes Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, and Emily Simpson holding on to their full-time positions.

Alexis Bellino is also back in the mix and much like we predicted, the trailer shows that things got heated between her and Shannon.

Get ready to see a new face in the OC as well, brash and bold Katie Ginella who held her own among the group and even went toe to toe with Mrs. Fancypants herself, Heather Dubrow.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The teaser shows some tense moments between the two women and we can’t wait to see how fans react to the newbie.

The RHOC Season 18 trailer is juicier than ever

Bravo teased the highly anticipated Season 18 with an action-packed trailer, captioning the post “Seriously, you’re in for a juicy season. #RHOC returns July 11th 🍊.”

However, there’s a lot to unpack so let’s get into it starting with Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino going head to head over John Janssen.

“I have your ex-boyfriend. There’s the door Shannon Beador,” says Alexis in the clip, later boasting about getting a ring from Shannon’s ex.

Shannon is in the hot seat again when her former BFF Tamra Judge confronts her about her DUI arrest.

“Shannon is not taking accountability for what she did,” says Tamra, who then tells the 60-year-old, “You decided to drive your car into a house drunk.”

Gina Kirschenheiter is also going through issues with her boyfriend Travis Mullen, tearfully telling him in the clip, “It’s just hard to watch you moving out of our house?”

“You made this decision,” retorts Travis.

Does that mean the couple have called it quits?

Newbie Katie Ginella faces off with Heather Dubrow

Newbie Katie is proving that she’s not afraid to go head-to-head with the other Housewives and she set her sights on Heather Dubrow.

The clip features an appearance from RHOBH star Sutton Stracke who asks Katie about meeting Heather and we quickly gather that it didn’t go well.

The scene cuts to Katie confronting Heather about being a liar.

“Stop saying the word lie,” says Heather. “I didn’t lie.”

“You did,” Katie firmly retorts.

Heather also has a fallout with Gina Kirschenheiter, proclaiming, “Gina’s a user and she’s not my real friend.”

We saw some hilarious moments in the mix, with cast trips to Big Bear, Sonoma, Palm Springs, and London.

However, things get serious when someone is accused of “extortion” and “blackmail.”

That’s seemingly about Jennifer Pedranti’s fiance Ryan Boyajian who was recently named in an alleged gambling and theft scheme.

The RHOC cameras picked back up after filming to get the cast’s reaction to the allegations against Ryan and we’ll see how that plays out when the season airs.

What’s your favorite moment from the Season 18 trailer?

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 premieres on Thursday, July 11 at 9/8c on Bravo.