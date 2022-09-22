RHOC: Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter stun in their Season 17 confessional outfits

Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow show off their first confessional outfits. Pic credit: @heatherdubrow/Instagram

Filming for Season 17 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is in full swing, with some cast changes in store for viewers when the show returns.

After years of getting called out for their bad fashion, it seems the cast is stepping up their game for the new season. We got a sneak peek of Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter’s first confessional outfits, and both women looked lovely in their ensembles.

Heather, nicknamed “fancy pants,” tends to keep her style chic and classic, and she didn’t stray too far from that — opting for a fitted midi dress with a high neck.

Gina has completely revamped her style since her early years on the show and is all about fashion.

Last season she got great responses for her confessional outfits, and for her first Season 17 look, she went with a designer bustier layered with chunky jewelry.

Meanwhile, we’re excited to see what Gina and her co-stars have in store for us amid some surprising cast changes in the past few months. Newbies Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong were fired after one season, and Tamra Judge has rejoined the show.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong has also crossed franchises and is now a part of the cast, which should make for an interesting mix.

Heather Dubrow wears leopard print for RHOC confessional

The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted photos from her green screen interview and shared a look at her first confessional outfit for her Season 17 return.

The photos shared on her Instagram Stories showed Heather dressed in a body-hugging leopard print dress with a high neckline, and she styled her hair in a classic side part with soft curls.

Heather sat in a ladylike pose with her legs crossed and both hands on her knee in the photo, which she captioned, “Look #1.”

The mom-of-four also shared a photo with her hair and makeup team, who she tagged in the post and wrote, “Love you.”

Pic credit: @heatherdubrow/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter rocks Versace for her first confessional outfit

Gina Kirschenheiter has been slaying her looks recently, and she stepped it up for her Season 17 confessional with long wispy lashes and nude lips.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had her short bob tucked behind her ears in a sleek style not to be overshadowed by her over-the-top accessories.

She wore a dark denim bustier by Versace, which had gold-tone stitching and featured the popular Medusa hardware on the shoulder straps.

The Bravo personality paired the top with small round earrings and a layered gold and silver necklace with a thick metal choker, two long layers, and a large pendant.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.