Heather Dubrow confirms RHOC cameras picked back up after filming: ‘It was so crazy’

Heather Dubrow has been hyping up Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, teasing lots of drama to come.

While that’s become a common claim from cast members this time Fancy Pants might be on to something.

She confirmed that although they wrapped filming Season 18 a few weeks ago, so why were the Bravo cameras back up a few days ago?

Heather teased that something “so crazy” occurred and, as is known to happen sometimes, the producers wanted to capture the cast’s reaction in real time.

However, this incident wasn’t the only drama viewers will see this season. Heather said there will be more than enough to keep RHOC fans entertained.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We’ve already heard snippets of an altercation between Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, but there’s much more in store for viewers.

Heather Dubrow teases craziness in Season 18

We got a tiny snippet of the RHOC Season 18 teaser on Sunday night after RHONJ aired, and now Heather Dubrow is sharing a bit more about what fans can expect.

In her video “RHOC BEHIND THE SCENES,” Heather revealed that the cast had wrapped filming a few weeks ago and planned to go back and finish their confessionals.

“Well, some things happened,” shared the Bravo star. “It was so crazy that they picked the cameras back up and we were filming last weekend.”

“So much happened this season; I wonder if some things are gonna end up not being shown because too much happened, it was too crazy,” Heather added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Dubrow (@heatherdubrow) “Just when you think you’re done with the season …. Cameras went back up 😳 Were you excited by yesterday’s mini RHOC-teaser dropping ???? Let me know !!” wrote Heather in the caption of her post.

Why did the RHOC cameras pick back up?

The RHOC star didn’t give anything away during her recent chat, but we have an idea why the cameras picked back up.

It likely has something to do with second-season Housewife Jennifer Pedranti and her fiance Ryan Boyajian.

Several days ago, Ryan was named in a gambling and theft scheme involving a man named Ippei Mizuhara, a former interpreter, as reported by ESPN.

Ippei is accused of stealing $16 million from Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani to fund his alleged gambling addiction.

Multiple sources with inside information about the investigation told ESPN that Ryan was supposedly the associate of the illegal bookmaker to whom Ippei wired money to pay his gambling debts.

Ryan’s attorney, Steven Katzman, spoke to the sports news outlet after the news broke.

“Because there is an active investigation and Ryan is working with the authorities, he can’t confirm or deny what is going on,” said Steven. “He is not a bookmaker or a sub-bookie.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.