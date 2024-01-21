Shannon Beador and Jennifer Pedranti spotted filming RHOC — Here’s everything we know about Season 18

We’ve been waiting for The Real Housewives of Orange County to get the ball rolling on the new season, and they’re finally back in business.

It might be some time before Season 18 hits our screens, but at least the cast is now filming.

We recently spotted Shannon Beador, and newbie Jennifer Pedranti out together with the Bravo cameras in tow.

Many RHOC viewers are eager to see what Jen has in store her second time around.

The newbie got a lot of love and sympathy from viewers after she was introduced to the group by Tamra Judge last season.

However, poor Jen was like a deer in the headlights as she slowly realized that the Tamra she knew morphed into a different person when the cameras started rolling.

By the time the season ended, so did their friendship.

Shannon Beador and newbie Jennifer Pedranti were spotted filming for RHOC

Filming has begun on Season 18, and it seems a budding new friendship is in the works.

Photos showed Shannon and Jennifer out in California, rocking matching black bomber jackets and leggings.

One image showed the duo standing outside engrossed in conversation, as Shannon reached out to grab Jennifer’s arm.

Another photo showed a cameraman in view standing beside Jennifer who was seemingly filming at her workout studio.

Shannon and Jennifer didn’t bond last season, but now they have something in common– a shared disdain for Tamra Judge.

Jennifer found her voice during the Season 17 finale and called out Tamra for her behavior all season.

As for Shannon, her friendship with Tamra is on the rocks after a Tres Amigas fallout that led to Tamra’s departure from their live shows.

By the way, you can expect to see the Tres Amigas drama play out on the show as filming will capture the now-fractured friendship.

Here’s what else we know about RHOC Season 18

The Season 17 cast included Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, new addition Jennifer Pedranti, plus Tamra Judge, who returned after a two-year hiatus.

Former RHOBH star Taylor Armstrong also joined the cast in a friend role, and OG Vicki Gunvlason made a few appearances.

All the full-time cast is coming back for Season 18, but Taylor is not.

The 52-year-old shared the news of her departure on Instagram in November 2023.

“Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life,” she wrote. “I’ve made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18.”

As for whether there will be another newbie in the mix, there’s word that Alexis Bellino is back after joining the franchise in Season 5 and making her exit in Season 8.

Alexis’ return promises a lot of drama because she’s now dating Shannon’s ex, John Janssen.

Furthermore, Tamra Judge has been seen getting buddy-buddy with Alexis amid her fallout with Shannon and Vicki, so that should make for an interesting dynamic.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.