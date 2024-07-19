Tamra Judge slams Shannon Beador on RHOC: ‘You’re not a good person’

The road to resolution for Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador may be long and winding throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

The one-time friends have been feuding for months, with Tamra claiming that Shannon stopped talking to her after she told her she needed to get help following her DUI arrest.

However, Thursday’s second episode of the season revealed that their drama runs far deeper than initially believed.

Picking up right where the season premiere left off, viewers watched as Heather Dubrow’s party concluded after much drama.

Tamra, who wasted no time in trash-talking Shannon in the season premiere, admitted that she wanted fewer friends “who talk sh-t behind my back,” prompting Shannon to step away from the party.

Shannon was coming off a fiery argument with Alexis Bellino, and things got heated when Tamra followed her out of the room and asked if she was okay.

Shannon feels like Tamra is setting her up

“I don’t know what you’re trying to do. I know you think I’m talking behind your back,” a confused Shannon declared to Tamra.

“You are talking behind my back,” Tamra claimed, leading Shannon to wonder what was being said because she feigned ignorance about the drama.

Tamra complained that Shannon said she had a giant ego and was a “horrible friend” while they were on the Tres Amigas tour.

Shannon replied that she only mentioned that they had to rearrange the tour around Tamra’s schedule “because you got so much going on.”

Shannon also took issue with Tamra allegedly saying that she and Vicki Gunvalson should thank her for the show.

“I never said that. Where did I say that?” Tamra wondered, but Shannon seemed genuine in her attempts to go somewhere else to hash out their differences.

However, Tamra wasn’t ready to end this feud.

“I really don’t. You’re not a good person,” Tamra bellowed. “You’ve done some horrible things to me.”

Tamra seemingly wants the feud to continue

In a confessional, Tamra sang a different tune by saying that Shannon “lies about everything” and said that all her friend had to do was apologize for them to be able to move forward.

Here’s a fun theory: Maybe Shannon was preparing to apologize if they found somewhere more comfortable to continue their conversation.

Tamra is a reality TV veteran, so she is well-versed in feuds and how much more there is to gain from them being at odds for more episodes.

Plus… Shannon opened up about Tamra championing (on social media) Alexis Bellino’s relationship with John Janssen.

There’s so much drama to unpack with the ladies this season that it’s difficult to tell who’s against who. But hey… at least the show is good.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.