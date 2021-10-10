Tamra Judge shuts down rumors about her return to RHOC, says it’s ‘not happening’

Tamra Judge said she isn’t returning to RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

A new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is coming, but don’t expect to see Tamra Judge returning.

The former RHOC star revealed she isn’t coming back. She is concentrating on the future, and the show is in the past.

This was shocking news as there had been hints Tamra would be a part of the upcoming season, especially with the return of Heather Dubrow.

Tamra Judge responds to RHOC return rumors

A few days ago, Tamra Judge hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram stories. One follower revealed they couldn’t wait to see her and Heather Dubrow on The Real Housewives of Orange County today.

People was able to capture the now-deleted response from her story, where she replied, “Sorry, not happening! Concentrating on the future not the past.”

The news of no return is a bit disappointing, but Tamra has teased a return to TV in the future, and she did film the second season of the spinoff show about Housewives vacationing together.

What has Tamra Judge been up to since leaving RHOC?

When Tamra Judge walked away from The Real Housewives of Orange County after 12 seasons, viewers were stunned. She had been the life of the party while she was on the cast, creating storylines and drama wherever she went.

News of her ex-husband, Simon Barney’s, cancer was cited as part of why Tamra chose not to return. She needed to be available for her children and wanted to keep that struggle out of the spotlight.

Recently, she spent time in the Berkshires filming for the Peacock series, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Tamra was a part of it along with her BFF, Vicki Gunvalson, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, and Taylor Armstrong. There is rumored to be plenty of drama that happened while filming, and viewers are excited to see it all play out.

While on that trip, Tamra was there when Vicki Gunvalson got dumped by Steve Lodge, her boyfriend of several years. The two even went and had drinks in New York City following the wrapping of filming, which drew plenty of attention. After Vicki made the breakup public, Tamra took to Instagram to support her friend and shade her ex.

As for what’s next, that remains to be seen. Tamra Judge has hinted more TV is in her future, but what that specifically means has not yet been revealed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.