Tamra Judge says after Jen Shah’s arrest: ‘You’re a special type of idiot’ if you do illegal stuff while on TV

RHOC star Tamra Judge commented on Jen Shah’s arrest. Pic credit: Bravo

Jen Shah’s name has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue over the past few days amid the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s legal drama.

The outspoken new Housewife and her assistant were arrested on fraud and money-laundering charges on March 30.

And now, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge is sharing her two cents on Jen’s shocking arrest.

Tamra has never been one to hold her tongue, and she has certainly had her fair share of drama over the years. Now Tamra has a word of advice for future Housewives who may be engaged in criminal activities — although Jen Shah, of course, denies the charges against her.

Tamra Judge comments on Jen Shah’s arrest

The former Bravo Housewife was a recent guest on Realitea with Derek Z and Jen Shah’s arrest was a hot topic.

Host Derek Zagami asked the outspoken reality TV star to give her views on the situation, and Tamra didn’t hold back.

“Well first of all I don’t know a lot about the case,” noted Tamra. “Just what I’ve read on Instagram just like everybody else…I like to say she’s innocent until proven guilty, for one.”

She continued, “If you’re doing illegal stuff you’re an idiot. And if you’re doing illegal stuff when you’re on a reality show you’re a special type of idiot.”

“Why go on reality TV if you’re doing criminal acts?” queried the Real Housewives of Orange County star. “Like you’re just asking for it.”

The well-known Bravo star also had a word of advice for those who want to join the Housewives franchise.

“So my advice is, to any future Housewives, if you’re doing something [that’s] illegal, don’t sign up for the Real Housewives.”

Tamra Judge is not the only Bravo celeb that has commented on Jen’s legal woes.

Although the network has not released a statement about the situation, Andy Cohen recently made a brief comment about it.

Andy Cohen is waiting to see how it plays out

Bravo boss Andy Cohen has remained silent about Jen Shah’s arrest until now — and even when he did speak out, he kept his cards close to his chest.

While hosting his Sirius XM show, Radio Andy, the 52-year-old was asked by one of his listeners to comment on Jen’s arrest.

“Oy vey. I’m waiting to see how it plays out,” responded Andy.

“I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true.”

He was also asked if Jen would continue filming the show, but didn’t give a response to that.

However, Jen herself told a fan that she will indeed continue to film Season 2 of RHOSLC.

So this will certainly make for an interesting storyline when the show returns.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.