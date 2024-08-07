Tamra Judge hits back at critics over daughter Sophia’s RHOC return: ‘I can’t win’

Tamra Judge is no stranger to drama, as her 14-season run as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County attests.

The 56-year-old is well known for getting involved in arguments with her castmates or airing her thoughts about the more expansive Bravo universe on her podcast.

She’s also well-versed in responding to criticism on social media, whether it’s about her life or her actions on RHOC.

On Wednesday, Tamra shared a photo of herself and her daughter, Sophia, filming confessionals for upcoming episodes of Season 18.

Tamra dished that it was a “full circle moment having Sophia back” on the show after being off-screen since RHOC Season 5 concluded in 2010.

“You’ll now get to see a huge part of my life that I haven’t been able to share until now,” she promised.

Tamra hypes up Sophia’s return to RHOC

She went on to describe Sophia as a “mini-me.”

Full circle moment having Sophia back on #RHOC after all these years! Last seen in Season 5, you’ll now get to see a huge part of my life that I haven’t been able to share until now. She’s my mini-me, and I’m so proud of her. pic.twitter.com/5I3baosJkf — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) August 7, 2024

In the comments section, a fan claimed that viewers “don’t watch for the kids.”

In response, Tamra declared that she “can’t win” with viewers.

“I get yelled at because I don’t have a personal story but once a huge part of my life is able to film, you guys don’t want to see it.”

The viewer responded again, doubling down that “real fans don’t care about a personal story.”

“Just be good TV,” the fan wrote.

Tamra Judge engages with a fan. Pic credit: @TamraJudgeOC/X

Sophia was re-introduced on the Season 18 premiere, which aired last month, and is expected to continue to appear as the season gets underway.

RHOC Season 18 has been dramatic

RHOC Season 18 started dramatically, with Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador facing off in the premiere over John Janssen and a lawsuit.

In the aftermath, Tamra has seemingly turned her back on Shannon in favor of Alexis.

At one point, Tamra and Shannon were inseparable, but they’ve had more downs than ups over the last few years, and there’s a good chance there’s no path forward for them.

Months after the filming concluded, they’re still exchanging jabs in interviews, meaning they’re still not on speaking terms.

Perhaps the Season 18 reunion will allow the two women to come together and air out their issues because it shouldn’t drag into a potential 19th season of the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9 p.m. You can Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.