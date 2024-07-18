Tamra Judge gets emotional over feud with Shannon Beador: ‘She turned on me’

Tamra Judge has been making the rounds after a solid premiere for Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The franchise seems to have found its sweet spot thanks partly to Tamra’s return after a two-year hiatus.

While the show is thriving, the same can’t be said for some of her friendships, and during a recent interview, she got emotional while talking about Shannon Beador.

Tamra reasoned that her former Tres Amigas partner turned on her because she refused to enable her alcohol use.

After years of her castmates sharing concerns about her drinking, Shannon got a wake-up call in September 2023.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors — DUI and hit-and-run — after driving her car into a residential property in Newport Beach.

However, Tamra says the mom of three did not learn her lesson, and that’s why she chose to step away from their friendship.

Tamra Judge gets emotional while talking about her fallout with Shannon Beador

Tamra is making the rounds for RHOC, and she recently spoke to EXTRA about her feud with Shannon Beador following her arrest.

Tamra told the media outlet, while holding back tears that Shannon was “a really good friend…and I worried that something like this would happen to her, and it did!”

However, the 56-year-old said when she got honest with Shannon about getting help for her drinking, she didn’t take it well.

Tamra then decided to withdraw from their Tres Amigas show for several reasons, including the fact that Shannon “was still drinking.”

The RHOC star said she refused to enable Shannon, and “she pretty much turned on me, started taking behind my back, saying horrible things about me; ‘Nobody liked me, nobody wants you on the show…’ So I’m like, you know what, I need to take a step back.”

RHOC fans blast Tamra for speaking publicly about Shannon

After a clip of Tamra’s interview was posted on Instagram, RHOC fans bashed her in the comments.

“A good friend would never talk about this on national television, repeatedly. The concerned conversation would be in private and would remain private even if the friendship fell apart,” one viewer reasoned.

“And this is why people don’t heal and don’t trust, because of ‘friends’ like this,” said someone else.

A commenter said, “Tamrat as usual comes out full of rage feels the blowback and then sheds a tear. We’re done with the staged theatrics.”

Another noted, “I love Tamra (for TV) but if she were really saddened about losing the friendship she wouldn’t be on this press tour about Shannon’s drinking.”

Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

Check out Tamra Judge’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.