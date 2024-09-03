Tamra Judge defends Teddi Mellencamp from ‘thirsty’ Vicki Gunvalson after RHOC meeting

Teddi Mellencamp and Vicki Gunvalson have had issues with each other for years and rarely waste an opportunity to throw shade at each other whenever the opportunity arises.

Teddi appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County to host a condensed version of The Traitors.

Vicki, an original RHOC star, stopped by for a cameo and was immediately put on blast by Teddi.

“Welcome, housewives… and Vicki,” Teddi said at the event, which earned her a lot of heat from RHOC co-stars and fans.

In a new interview with Bravo, Tamra defended her friend and podcast co-star, Teddi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“That just kind of slipped out of [Teddi’s] mouth,” she said.

“She tries to blame me for it, but I’m not the one who told her to say it. Her and Vicki have had this long feud going on.”

Tamra said they have no relationship because “Vicki continues to just trash her.”

Tamra believes Vicki is to blame for the drama

“She’s just thirsty, as far as I’m concerned. Vicki’s been nothing but horrible to her for no reason,” Tamra affirmed.

“She doesn’t even know her. So she thought it was a good idea to just stick it to her,” Tamra doubled down.

Unsurprisingly, Tamra is calling Vicki out because the pair have been at odds for months.

They had been very close for many years, but they’d been unable to keep their bond alive since they stopped starring together on the show.

Plus, Vicki is closely aligned with Shannon Beador, while Tamra has been criticized for her treatment of her friend since her DUI arrest.

It isn’t easy to keep up with the ever-changing dynamics of the people in Tamra’s circle, but one thing’s for sure:

There’s little hope of Teddi and Vicki ever being friends because their personalities don’t mesh well.

Teddi and Vicki should have appeared together on RHUGT

Producers would have been wise to get them on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip together, which would have allowed them to hash out their differences.

Then again, Tamra would have probably been involved, making it difficult for them to bury the hatchet.

Perhaps they will cross paths again in the back half of RHOC Season 18, but Teddi and Vicki were not in the final episodes’ trailer.

That’s likely because far more pressing things are happening, such as Tamra pursuing Jennifer Pedranti for Ryan Boyajian’s legal issues.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.