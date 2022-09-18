Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong spotted screaming at restaurant as cameras record

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong have a heated altercation in public. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and newcomer, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong were captured on camera by a fan, and there was screaming and a storm off.

A fan captured a video featuring someone screaming, and it sounded like Tamra.

Tamra and Taylor joined the cast of Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, following the departure of one-and-done Season 16 star Noelle Bergener. Taylor and Tamra appeared to get along during their time on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, but that could change.

A Bravo Instagram fan page, @bravohousewives, shared the video, taken by a fan who went into selfie mode to share the dramatic footage between the Bravo stars.

The video took place at Nobu, a fine dining establishment with a location in Newport Beach.

The fan was dining when they saw the scene transpire and quickly recorded the end of the altercation.

RHOC: Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong film, scream, storm away during Season 17

The two women sat at a table in a fine establishment, with one looking like Taylor and the other like Tamra, as Tamra screamed and left the table.

Tamra appeared to scream, “I don’t care!” and storm off as patrons looked bewildered at the scene.

The seated woman, allegedly Taylor, tried in vain to stop Tamra from running from the table.

A second photo showed the two women with a camera and two producers, showing just how much outside involvement there is in the show.

The caption read, “Tamra Judge & Taylor Armstrong were spotted filming for #RHOC season 17 at Nobu in Newport Beach! 🍊.”

However, not everyone was sold on the video.

Fans react to Taylor and Tamra screaming video

Fans quickly reacted to the clip of the Bravo ladies at a busy restaurant, with many suspicious about how “staged” the interaction appeared.

One commenter wrote, “Lol 😂 that looks like such a fake walk off. Like it’s in sloooooow motion 😂,” to which a commenter responded, “It’s Tamara (sic) . Everything about her is fake. Lol.”

Another suspicious commenter wrote, “Who screams like that in a restaurant 🙄 #staged.”

One follower wrote, “No one would do that in real life! That’s why I can’t with Tamra!” Another appeared to take a sarcastic tone, “Yeah, that’s not at all staged and fake.”

What were the ladies arguing about? Time will tell as filming will soon come to an end.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.