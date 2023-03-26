Tamra Judge accuses RHOC costar of mistreating Bravo production

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is finally back in her proper place holding an orange, and she has wasted no time jumping back into the drama.

As the host of the hit podcast Two T’s In a Pod with friend and former Beverly Hills Housewife Teddi Mellencamp, Tamra spills massive Bravo tea every episode.

In a March episode of the pod, Tamra was asked a listener question about the cast, and while she played coy with the name, she did not hold back on what she thought.

“I’ve heard you mention more than once about certain wives who don’t treat production well. Can you tell us the ones that don’t?” the fan asked.

Tamra responded, “I’m not gonna name somebody, but we have one on our cast right now that does not treat production well.”

Teddi jumped in to ask if it was “the one we would assume by what we watched the season you weren’t on,” and Tamra quickly confirmed it was. Any Bravo super fan in the know can figure out who Tamra is hinting at.

RHOC: Who is the poorly-behaved Housewife Tamra Judge is talking about?

Orange County’s Queen Bee Heather “Fancy Pants” Dubrow has had a cloud of superiority hanging over her since her first season of RHOC back in 2012. While fans love watching her for the aspirational wealth, it has always been rumored that Heather’s relationship with Housewives production company, Evolution Media, was a heated one.

During the dramatic Season 16, one-season Housewife Noella Bergener alleged multiple times throughout the season that Heather and her husband, Terry Dubrow, physically attacked a producer, saying they slammed someone against the wall. Heather, and Bravo chief Andy Cohen, vehemently denied at the reunion that the attack occurred.

After the reunion, both Tamra and former RHOC star Kelly Dodd claimed the incident did occur and was covered up by Bravo.

Tamra alleged that Heather Dubrow tried to keep her from returning to RHOC

Tamra recently spoke out, alleging that Heather had actively tried to keep her from being rehired as a full-time Housewife. Tamra claimed that Heather had been in Andy Cohen’s ear about Tamra’s podcast, Two T’s and a Pod, and said that the behind-the-scenes nature of the podcast is too revealing for a Housewife.

Essentially, Tamra would be giving away all of the secrets of the day-to-day operations of the Real Housewives franchises, and that would be a conflict of interest.

Tamra questioned her relationship with Heather, whom she had been close with for many years. She was one of the biggest supporters of Heather returning to RHOC, but Tamra felt she never received the same level of encouragement that she gave Heather. “People would say to me, like, ‘Why do you support her so much? She does not support you,'” Tamra said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.