RHOC: Tamra Judge explains why she thinks Heather Dubrow is preventing her return to the show

Tamra Judge thinks pal Heather Dubrow is blocking her from returning to RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has been away from official Housewives duties for two seasons but is still very much in the fray with current cast members.

She also has her own podcast, Two T’s and a Pod, with former Beverly Hills Housewife Teddi Mellencamp. On her podcast, she interviews current and past Bravolebrities and spills the tea on tons of behind-the-scenes information that fans would never have access to otherwise.

Tamra has always left the door open to returning as a full-time Housewife, but she believes one person is preventing that from happening – her friend Heather Dubrow.

Tamra thinks Andy Cohen is influenced by Heather

As a guest last week on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Andy Cohen told Jeff that Tamra would no longer be a good fit for the Housewives. “Tamra’s doing a whole podcast about the behind-the-scenes of the Housewives,” he said, adding, “How do you go on a Housewives show when you’re doing a behind-the-scenes about the Housewives?”

Once Tamra heard this, she knew it sounded familiar. She claimed that Heather made the same comments on her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World. Tamra also guested on Jeff Lewis Live this week, and she said that she felt Andy was “fed a line of bull” by Heather, and said her podcast is “not a behind-the-scenes. We don’t dig up dirt. We don’t expose production. We don’t do that. We just don’t do that. And I feel like somebody’s been in his ear telling him that that’s what we do.”

Tamra revealed that she asked Andy directly if he had ever actually listened to her podcast, and he admitted that he hadn’t. She responded to Andy, “Well, you can’t just read headlines and expect to believe that.”

Tamra said she is confused and heartbroken by her friend

Now Tamra questions her relationship with Heather, who has she has been close with for many years. She was one of the biggest supporters of Heather returning to RHOC. “I’m like, ‘Well, you know, I just thought she was a nice person. I thought she brought wealth to the show, and I thought the show needed it,’” Tamra said of Heather. “And then when [she returned to] the show, people would say [to her], ‘What do you think about Tamara [not] coming back to the show?’ She goes, ‘She had a good run.’”

Tamra felt she never received the same level of encouragement that she gave Heather. “People would say to me, like, ‘Why do you support her so much? She does not support you,’” Tamra said.

Tamra is still a Bravo star, staring in the most recent installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, which premiers this month on Peacock. The cast also includes The Real Housewives of New York City alums Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson from RHOC, former The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, plus RHOBH alums Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres June 23 on Peacock.