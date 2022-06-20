RHOC: Two controversial alums confirm Noella Bergener’s story, say Heather Dubrow pushed a producer

Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge confirm a rumor from The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 16 was one of the most dramatic in The Real Housewives of Orange County history, and the return of Heather Dubrow definitely added to the fireworks. She has long been considered the Queen Bee of the OC, and she was the unspoken leader of the ladies last season.

New Housewife Noella Bergener alleged multiple times throughout the season that Heather and her husband, Terry Dubrow, physically attacked a producer, saying they slammed someone against the wall. Heather, and Bravo executive Andy Cohen, vehemently denied at the Season 16 reunion that the attack occurred.

Now, a backstory has been confirmed by former Housewives Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge, who claimed the incident did occur and was covered up by Bravo.

Kelly Dodd referred to Heather Dubrow as “diabolical”

Last week on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Tamra Judge, a longtime friend of Jeff, was a guest to discuss all things Housewives. Jeff is notoriously known for a long-standing feud with Heather Dubrow and has called her a villain, and not a good person.

Kelly Dodd spontaneously called in live while Tamra was on air with Jeff, and said she had first-hand knowledge about the alleged physical incident between the Dubrows and the RHOC producer. She said that the producer, named Thomas Kelly, told the other OC ladies that Heather did push him and that Terry Dubrow pushed him against the wall. Kelly also revealed that Thomas said that Heather was “diabolical and that everyone was scared of her.”

Kelly said that Thomas wanted the information out so people would know the truth and that Tamra advised Thomas not to talk about the incident publicly because it would ruin his career. Thomas was later fired from his position as showrunner on RHOC and was hired by Netflix.

Kelly went on to say that she believed Thomas’ claims against Bravo and the Dubrows and that Evolution Media, the production company that works with Bravo, was trying to protect Heather and Terry. Kelly also noted that Evolution Media produced Botched and other works that the Dubrows have created.

Tamra chimed in to remind listeners that it was Evolution Media’s job to be the liaison between the talent, so they likely handled the issue themselves. Jeff later said he suspected that Evolution and Bravo saw how much value the Dubrows brought to the show and wanted to make sure they stayed in good standing with the network.

Tamra ended her discussion by saying, “Kelly is not lying about that.”

Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd have both feuded with Heather Dubrow recently

Tamra recently spoke out, alleging that Heather had actively tried to keep her from being rehired as a full-time Housewife. Tamra claimed that Heather had been in Andy Cohen’s ear about Tamra’s podcast, Two T’s and a Pod, and said that the behind-the-scenes nature of the podcast is too revealing for a Housewife. Essentially, Tamra would be giving away all of the secrets of the day-to-day operations of the Real Housewives franchises, and that would be a conflict of interest.

Kelly and Heather have been on the outs since meeting, and things have recently gotten worse. Kelly has continued to speak out about the Dubrow family and recently claimed that Terry was openly having an affair. This after Heather admitted to Shannon Beador that everyone knew that David Beador had been having an affair.

Kelly also claimed that Heather was the reason she was fired from RHOC, and that Heather would not agree to come back to the show unless Kelly was fired. Heather has yet to publicly address any claims made by Tamra or Kelly.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.