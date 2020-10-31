While viewers don’t normally get to see the women of Real Housewives of Orange County on camera during Halloween season, it doesn’t mean that they don’t bring it every single year.

This zany crew is known for bringing the fun on RHOC, and that doesn’t change for Halloween.

The RHOC women have had plenty of costume parties, so this isn’t the first time seeing them dressed up; but for Halloween, they go extra.

Sign up for our newsletter!

From movie characters to family costumes and traditional Halloween looks, the RHOC women covered all the bases for the season.

From past to present, here are the best of RHOC Halloween looks.

Which is your favorite?

Shannon Beador – Mrs. Roper

Shannon delighted her followers by reviving her look from the infamous 70’s party.

Fans will remember that she and fellow castmate, Kelly Dodd, engaged in an almost comedic feud that saw Kelly repeatedly hooting “Who?” like an owl.

Her 70’s look is inspired by Mrs. Roper from the sitcom Three’s Company. She wore an orange, patterned dress, yellow headwrap, purple heart glasses, and a peacock statement necklace.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke – family circus

Braunwyn got her whole family involved in an elaborate set of costumes that mimicked what they experience on a daily basis – a circus. Her husband, Sean Burke, was featured as the ringleader while their children were dressed up as a wide array of performers, including a lion, a strongman, and a clown.

For Braunwyn’s part in the family costume, she wore a pink wig and a showgirl style dress. The top had holes exposing her shoulders and a corset design while her skirt was red and ruffled with a high-low style.

Tamra Judge – a witch

While a witch may not seem like the most unique costume, Tamra manages to not only pull off the look, but she makes it all her own.

The sleek, high-neck black dress that exposed her shoulders, made the perfect costume. Her intense eyeliner, contour, and deep lipstick really sell the look alongside her silver wig.

Heather Dubrow – Us movie character

While Heather doesn’t seem like the type who enjoys participating in Halloween costumes, she went all out for the season. She dressed up as an evil version of herself inspired by the movie Us.

The costume featured a red button-down jumpsuit and the star held a pair of gold scissors like the matriarch from Us who was played by actress, Lupita Nyong’o.

Gina Kirschenheiter – Scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz

Gina and her boyfriend Travis Mullen celebrated Halloween together. She completely transformed into the scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz. Gina rocked a brown leotard with a patchwork skirt and rope accents.

Her scarecrow makeup is really what puts the look over-the-top. She gave herself a smile of stitches as well as a dark brow.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.