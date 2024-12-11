Tammy Slaton responds to Cameo customers complaining about ‘high’ prices: ‘This is how I pay my bills’

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is speaking out after her fans voiced complaints about the price of her Cameos.

Since 2021, the TLC star has recorded personalized videos for fans on the platform.

Tammy records custom videos for special milestones and other occasions, charging $60 a pop.

Cameo is one way Tammy earns an income for herself, but her critics say she’s overcharging them.

Tammy shared a lengthy message on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, acknowledging recent backlash over her $60 Cameo price.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tammy wrote, “Listen, [I] understand people have money problems sometimes and $60 is a bit high for a cameo but at the same time cameo takes some of the money.”

Tammy relies on Cameos to help pay her bills

As Tammy explained, she only receives a portion of the $60 fee, as Cameo retains some of it, too.

Understandably, Tammy asked her followers to remember that recording Cameos is one of three ways she earns a living.

Tammy revealed she is willing to work with customers who can’t afford her Cameo prices. Pic credit: @queentammy86/Instagram

Tammy also reminded her followers that she can’t always deliver her Cameos as promptly as her fans request.

“If [it’s] taking me forever to send the video back to you [it’s] because I also film during the week,” she added. “This is how I pay my bills.”

The 38-year-old Morganfield, Kentucky native told her Instagram followers that she technically works three jobs: filming 1000-Lb. Sisters on TLC, recording Cameos and working as an ambassador for Pop Recovery, supporting others undergoing bariatric surgeries.

Tammy is willing to ‘work with’ fans who can’t afford her Cameos

At the end of the day, Tammy explained that she understands some people may be unable to afford her $60 Cameos, so she’s willing to “work with” them.

Tammy asked her followers to DM her if they found her price too high but urged them to “be nice” to her.

“If I come in [and] you [treat me] rudely and disrespectfully [then] I’m not gonna help you,” she concluded.

Tammy publicly apologizes to her sister, Amy Slaton

Elsewhere on social media, Tammy recently issued an apology on her Instagram feed.

In the Reel, Tammy addressed a spat she and her sister, Amy Slaton, had during a limo scene in a recent episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“I kinda think everybody hates me right now,” Tammy began.

Tammy assured her fans that she wasn’t trying to bash Amy but called her sister out for embarrassing her during the scene by acting “immature” and “reckless.”

Tammy apologized for how she treated Amy and for calling her sister names.

She directed the end of her recording to her sister, telling her, “I am sorry, Amy. I do love you.”

1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.