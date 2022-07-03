Tammy Slaton gives an update on Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters

Tammy Slaton updates fans on the status of Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton has read fans’ comments asking for updates on the upcoming season of 1000-Lb. Sisters. After ignoring their requests, it seems she’s had a change of heart.

Recently, Tammy returned to social media after taking some time off to focus on her health. She has remained in rehab since last year and has made huge improvements on her weight loss journey.

Now that she’s back online, she’s giving her followers details on the new season of her show and when they can expect to see new episodes.

Tammy confirms Season 4 is on the way

TikTok has become Tammy’s preferred social media outlet since her Instagram account was banned earlier in the year. Now that she is active online again, she’s also engaging with her fans more and answering their questions.

When one follower asked about more seasons of Tammy’s hit show, she responded with exciting news for all fans.

Regarding Season 4, Tammy says she’s not sure when it will be released. However, she confirmed that it is happening. She said, “We literally just started filming in the beginning of June. So, that means next year it’ll come out.”

She also mentioned that the network doesn’t want her to reveal any details about the show, specifically about her weight or anything else that could be considered spoilers. Hoping not to get in trouble, Tammy said she’s only letting fans know they’re working on another season and nothing else.

Tammy didn’t mention anyone else in her reply, which may leave some viewers wondering if her family will return for Season 4. Her sister Amy had been vocal in the past about being hesitant to continue with the show but was open to coming to an agreement with the network.

Tammy has a lot to look forward to

The Season 3 finale showed Tammy fighting for her life as she entered rehab after a short stint in the hospital. Since then, she has remained in the facilities where her weight could be managed regularly.

She got some exciting news recently when she was finally approved for bariatric surgery. The approval meant she had lost enough weight for the procedure to be safely executed. This is a significant milestone for Tammy and will likely be a key storyline in Season 4.

Tammy has also revealed that she is back with her ex-boyfriend, Phillip. Although they had a messy breakup, they have reunited and claim to be more in love than ever before. Tammy says despite his claims that he only dates bigger women, he is supportive of her journey and will not sabotage her weight loss.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus with episodes streaming on Discovery+.