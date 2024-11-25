Sweet Home Sextuplets’ Courtney Waldrop asks followers to ‘please pray for my daddy’

It’s been a few years since Sweet Home Sextuplets aired on TLC and captured viewers’ hearts.

The Waldrop family shared their lives with the cameras, managing newborn sextuplets while having a singleton and a set of twins at home.

Courtney and Eric Waldrop quickly became fan favorites among viewers as they navigated their new normal.

Along the way, we were introduced to family members. Courtney’s father, Gerry, who the Waldrop kids lovingly call “Popsie,” became beloved on the show and through social media shares.

He isn’t in the best health, and Courtney took to social media to share his journey while asking for prayers.

They are a family of faith, and she didn’t hesitate to reach out to her followers in her time of need.

What happened to ‘Popsie’ from Sweet Home Sextuplets?

Fans who have been following the Waldrop family since the beginning of Sweet Home Sextuplets will know that Gerry “Popsie” hasn’t been in the best of health since the show went off the air.

Currently, Courtney’s dad is being transferred from their local hospital to a bigger hospital, where he will be in the ICU for a few days until they can get him stabilized.

She revealed that he has been dealing with pulmonary fibrosis, but over the last two weeks, he’s been struggling.

Taking to her Instagram, Courtney updated followers, saying, “a while back I told you all he had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. For the last 15 days he has been in the hospital struggling. So I whole heartedly ask that you please please pray for my Daddy!! He is being transferred to another hospital!! He will be in ICU for a time.”

The Waldrop kids visit ‘Popsie’ before hospital transfer

Courtney Waldrop shared a video of the Waldrop kids seeing their “Popsie” before he was transferred to a bigger hospital for more elevated care.

She wanted to ensure they saw him before he was moved because they wouldn’t be allowed to visit until he was stable, which could take some time.

The former reality TV star mentioned how moments like this are a blessing and asked for prayers so that her father would recover and regain his lost strength. Courtney also mentioned prayers that a transplant could be an option again, signaling that it is off the table for now.

Courtney will likely update again once her father is settled at the new hospital.

For now, she is asking for prayers for her father so that he can get better.

Sweet Home Sextuplets can be streamed on Discovery+.