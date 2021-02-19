Sweet Home Sextuplets stars Courtney and Eric Waldrop celebrate 25 years together

Eric and Courtney Waldrop celebrate 25 years together. Pic credit: TLC

On Thursday, Courtney and Eric Waldrop, stars of TLC’s Sweet Home Sextuplets, celebrated 25 years since the day they met, and Courtney shared a sweet post on social media.

The mom of nine took to her Instagram account to post a sweet tribute to her husband, Eric.

As Courtney wrote in her post, the couple met in middle school when she was only 13 and Eric was only 14. She said the two met at a basketball game.

She can still recall what she was wearing, although she doesn’t have a picture from the day they met, regretfully. She also jokes that she can remember what she wore on a specific day 25 years ago, but often forgets where she lays her sunglasses, mask, or keys at any given point in the day.

Eric and Courtney describe the meeting as love at first sight

Courtney went on to say that a couple of months after she and Eric met, he asked her to be his girlfriend, and “the rest is history.” Neither Courtney nor Eric have dated anyone else.

The Waldrops live in Albertville, Alabama, on a 40 acre farm with their nine children. Eric runs a landscape design and maintenance company.

In addition, 20 of their 40 acres serves as a working sheep farm.

Courtney was a school teacher, but has since put her career on hold to care for their large brood of children.

The couple got engaged while in college at Auburn University, graduated in 2004, and got married a month later.

Courtney and Eric have nine children, all with unique names

Courtney and Eric share a total of nine children together and all have unique names. There are, son Saylor, twin brothers Wales and Bridge, and the sextuplets, three daughters Rayne, Rawlings, Rivers, and three sons Tag, Blu, and Layke.

Courtney suffered many miscarriages, and therefore the couple used fertility treatments to conceive their twins, Wales and Bridge, and again with the sextuplets.

Courtney was put on a low-dose fertility treatment, which was supposed to lower the chances of having more than two babies. To everyone’s surprise, when Courtney became pregnant again, the couple learned they were expecting six babies!

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting Season 4. In Season 3, viewers watched the family of 11 cram into a mobile home on their property while renovations took place in their home. They have exhibited patience and tenacity throughout the last three seasons, juggling raising nine kids, workloads, and the pandemic.

Sweet Home Sextuplets is currently on hiatus.