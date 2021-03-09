Sweet Home Sextuplets climb stairs in video of completed upstairs renovations

The Waldrops of Sweet Home Sextuplets. Pic credit: TLC

Courtney Waldrop continues to share cute posts of her sextuplets on social media.

She took to Instagram on Monday to share a cute video of the sextuplets. In the video, the six babies are let upstairs when one of their older brothers opens the gate at the bottom of the stairs.

Some of their older brothers lead the way to the top of the staircase and the sextuplets peeked over their shoulders at the camera periodically. Mom Courtney captioned the post, “Happy Monday!!🤗 This was when our upstairs just got completed and the babies headed up for the first time…they look like little ants on a mission🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜😝 #sextuplets #memories #happymonday”

The upstairs she referred to is in the Waldrop family’s home. The family began renovating their Albertville, Alabama home in 2019 to accommodate their expansive family.

The Waldrops lived in a mobile home while construction took place on their home

Instead of searching for a rental to live in that would house their huge family, while construction took place, they decided to temporarily place a 1,500-square-foot mobile home on their property. The family of 11 crammed into the mobile home and made it work, even hosting family holidays.

This allowed for Courtney and Eric to be close in case there were any issues with the remodel. The upstairs was converted into an open area with a game room for the kids and the Waldrop’s former master bedroom and bathroom were converted into a laundry room and closet.

Construction is currently underway on the Waldrop’s master bedroom and en suite addition, which Courtney shared last week on her birthday. Some fans have commented on Courtney and Eric’s choices, such as an all-white kitchen, noting that it could easily turn messy with nine kids under the roof.

The Waldrops haven’t let their large family size, renovations, or quarantining during a pandemic slow them down. Production on the show was temporarily halted last year due to the pandemic and the Waldrops self-filmed footage after TLC crews evacuated.

Life doesn’t slow down when you have nine kids, including a set of twins and a set of sextuplets

With eleven kids, including two sets of multiples, it’s easy to imagine that life never slows down in the Waldrop house. Courtney and Eric sat down with Access last year to discuss their new season.

They talked about navigating season three with everything they had going on in their lives. The family is fortunate to live on 40 acres, so their 11 kids have plenty of room to get outside and fish, play sports and get out some energy.

Courtney and Eric mentioned how their faith is very important to them and how leaning on their faith has helped them through uncertain times. Fans are anxiously awaiting official word about the show’s return to air for season four.

Sweet Home Sextuplets is currently on hiatus.