Who are Eric and Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets? Everything you need to know

Eric and Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets. Pic credit: TLC

Eric and Courtney Waldrop rose to fame with their TLC show, Sweet Home Sextuplets. The couple is parents to a whopping nine kids, including one set of twins and one set of sextuplets. Here is everything else you need to know about this charming couple.

Eric and Courtney met while they were eighth graders growing up in Alabama. The couple attended college together at Auburn University, where Eric proposed to Courtney. They graduated in 2004 and married just one month later.

Prior to having kids, Courtney was a teacher and Eric ran the family landscaping business

Before they had kids, Courtney worked as a first grade teacher at Albertville City Schools. She had to put her career on hold due to her difficult pregnancy and to raise her nine children.

Husband Eric owns and operates a landscaping business. They live in Albertville, Alabama on 40 acres, half of which operates as a working sheep farm.

The duo welcomed their first child, son Saylor, in 2008. Twin brothers, Wales and Bridge arrived in 2012.

Courtney suffered several miscarriages after discovering she suffered from a clotting disorder. When the pair decided they wanted to expand their family of five and try for one more baby, low-dose fertility treatments caused Courtney to shockingly become pregnant with six babies.

The family ran their Facebook page, called God’s Divine Nine, before they rose to fame. Their story caught the eye of producers at TLC, and in 2018 their show Sweet Home Sextuplets premiered.

The odds of having sextuplets is one in 4.7 billion

The series documented Courtney’s arduous pregnancy and the birth of the sextuplets. Courtney was placed on strict bed rest at 24 weeks gestation to allow her body to cope. The sextuplets were born 10 weeks prematurely, at 30 weeks gestation, which isn’t uncommon for multiples, especially sextuplets.

The babies all stayed in the NICU, but each one was eventually discharged and sent home where they’ve thrived ever since. Courtney and Eric’s sextuplets consisted of three boys and three girls.

The Waldrop Sextuplets from left to right: Blu, Rivers, Layke, Rawlings, Tag, and Rayne. Pic credit: God’s Divine Nine/YouTube

The boys’ names are Blu Wellington, Layke Bryars, and Tag Bricker. The girls’ names are Rivers McCall, Rawlings McClaine, and Rayne McCoy. Courtney has said she would write baby names in her Bible as a teenager, before she even thought about having kids with Eric.

The family matriarch also runs a YouTube page, which documents plenty of shareable moments with her large family. On the family’s website, Courtney sells jewelry, similar to what viewers see her wearing on the show, including earrings, bracelets, and necklaces.

The Waldrops don’t let their large family size stop them from enjoying life

The family is active in all of their children’s lives and are often seen attending big brother Saylor, Wales and Bridge’s basketball and baseball games. The southern family of eleven manages their massive family gracefully, inspiring awe.

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting a new season after production was temporarily halted due to the pandemic.

Sweet Home Sextuplets is currently on hiatus.