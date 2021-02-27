Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Sweet Home Sextuplets: Daredevil Blu picks an interesting place to read


Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets
Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets. Pic credit: TLC

Mom-of-nine Courtney Waldrop posted another adorable pic to her Instagram account on Friday.

This time, she caught one of the sextuplets, Blu, reading a book, but where she found him was a surprise: sitting solo, atop a chest of drawers. And mom Courtney isn’t sure how he got there.

Courtney captioned her post, saying, “Oh Blu Boy…should I be concerned your [sic] sitting up on a piece of furniture or just happy you’re “sitting” and not running AND reading a book the fact your [sic] looking at a book may get you out of this one (or is the book just all part of the plan) This is just the way this boy rolls 24 hours a day. I think I spend my most of my day pulling him down off of things. I guess it’s just not as fun unless your [sic] on top of something.”

Blu is one of Courtney and Eric’s sextuplets, and the family daredevil.

Her post comes two days after she shared an adorable video of Blu dancing to Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and one day after she shared pics of the sextuplet crew playing in builders’ sand in their yard.

Blu climbed the furniture apparently just to read a book. With eight brothers and sisters, maybe he just wanted a quiet spot to read alone.

On the family’s YouTube page, there is a video dedicated entirely to Blu and his silly antics. The caption reads, “TROUBLE with a capital B-L-U!”

‘Blu is like six babies all by himself’

In the video, mom Courtney says, “There aren’t enough words to describe Blu.” The family says Blu is like six babies all by himself. Blu is definitely the Waldrop’s most adventurous child and was the first of the sextuplets to be born.

The Waldrop’s affectionately call son Blu, “Stinker.” They say, “Blu is the epitome of toddler chaos and mischief, with the biggest smile and laugh that will melt your heart every time!”

The Waldrop family is never short on excitement in their lives.

With nine kids, it’s hard to imagine they ever have any down time.

The family of eleven consists of dad Eric, mom Courtney, brother Saylor, twin brothers Wales and Bridge, and sextuplets (in descending birth order) son Blu, son Layke, daughter Rawlings, daughter Rayne, son Tag, and daughter Rivers.

Courtney and Eric already had sons Saylor, Wales, and Bridge when the couple decided to try for one more baby. Given Courtney’s health issues with pregnancy, she was put on low-dose fertility treatments.

The couple was shocked to discover she was not only pregnant, but with six babies at once.

In December 2017, the couple’s family size grew from five to eleven in a matter of minutes, not only getting the fourth child they wished for, but also the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth! TLC cameras were there to capture the birth.

The sextuplets spent time in the NICU, as they were born 10 weeks prematurely. The Waldrop sextuplets are now all healthy, thriving toddlers.

Fans of the show Sweet Home Sextuplets are anxiously awaiting official word about their return to TV.

Sweet Home Sextuplets is currently on hiatus.

