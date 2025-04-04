Swamp People stars Troy Landry and Pickle find several human remains in Louisiana Swamp

Troy Landry and Pickle Wheat, stars of History Channel’s Swamp People, made a shocking discovery deep in the Louisiana bayou.

While filming an episode of Swamp Mysteries with Troy Landry, the gator-hunting duo stumbled upon human remains believed to be thousands of years old. The find occurred during Season 3, Episode 6, titled Buried Secrets.

The episode followed their search for evidence of a lost Native American civilization in the swamp.

Landry, known as the King of the Swamp, was visibly shaken by the discovery.

What started as a historical investigation quickly turned into one of the show’s most unexpected moments.

The find could have significant implications for understanding the region’s early inhabitants and their burial practices.

Discovery of ancient remains stuns Troy and Pickle

With the help of a local archaeologist, Troy and Pickle uncovered bones, including a jawbone, skull fragments, a scapula, and parts of a leg.

“Oh my God, look at this. This ain’t pottery. That’s a skull. That’s a jawbone, right? That’s human, huh?” Landry exclaimed in disbelief.

He described the eerie moment of holding a human jawbone with pearly white teeth, saying, “It’s a thick feeling in the air… You want to kind of put it down and back up a little bit.”

The team was amazed by the condition of the remains, which could offer insights into ancient life in the Louisiana swamps.

The discovery left the cast and crew with a deeper respect for the area’s hidden history. “It’s kind of a connection you have with that person, a team member stated, adding: “You’re the first person that has seen or touched them in thousands of years.”

The ”archaeologist accompanying them noted that such finds are rare, particularly in swamp environments where acidic soil often deteriorates organic material.

The preservation of the bones suggests they may have been buried in a way that protected them from the elements.

What happens in Swamp People Season 16, Episode 13?

In a separate storyline from Swamp People Season 16, Episode 13, titled Silent Assassins, Troy and Pickle break Landry’s long-standing rule of avoiding treble hooks in an effort to catch massive gators.

Meanwhile, Don and Calum suspect poachers are tampering with their lines, forcing them to change their strategy.

Joey and Kallie pursue a dangerous cannibal alligator that’s wreaking havoc in their territory, adding even more tension to their hunt.

Bruce and Anna take a stealthy approach, opting to use only a bow and arrow for a silent but deadly capture.

Elsewhere, Leron and Porkchop prepare to confront a rogue hunter suspected of stealing gators from their traps, escalating tensions among rival hunters.

With both archaeological surprises and intense gator-hunting action, the series continues to deliver drama, danger, and the unexpected.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.