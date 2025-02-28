Swamp People Season 16, Episode 9 recap: Bruce goes solo after Anna Ribbeck suffers from a severe infection

The latest episode of Swamp People, titled Catch and Cook, delivered intense competition, emotional family moments, and the unforgiving realities of alligator hunting.

The episode kicked off with a family rivalry as Joey and Kallie faced off against Daniel and Zak in a race to catch the most gators.

Meanwhile, Don and Calum struggled with small catches until they tested a new knot-tying technique in hopes of landing bigger alligators.

Ronnie took his 98-year-old grandfather on a special hunting trip, braving relentless rain to revisit old family traditions.

Elsewhere, Bruce faced a tough challenge when his partner, Anna, was forced out of action due to a serious thumb infection.

With intense hunts, emotional moments, and new challenges, Episode 9 delivered non-stop action.

Kallie scores the winning shot while Don gets creative to catch big gators

The episode’s biggest showdown was the friendly yet intense competition between Joey and Kallie versus Daniel and Zak.

The losing team had to cook a crab dinner for the winners, raising the stakes beyond just pride.

Confident in their approach, Daniel and Zak set numerous lines and deployed fishing rods, catching an impressive gator early on.

Joey and Kallie started strong with four gators but saw their pace slow, forcing Joey to head to his honey hole to boost their numbers.

The move paid off as they secured 19 gators, edging out Daniel and Zak, who ended with 18.

Meanwhile, Don and Calum’s struggle with small gators prompted them to try a new knot-tying trick, which allowed only larger gators to take the bait.

The method proved successful as they hauled in an 11-footer, pushing their average size past nine feet and securing a much-needed win.

Ronnie bonds with his grandfather while Bruce hunts solo

Ronnie’s storyline added an emotional depth to the episode as he took his grandfather on a nostalgic hunting trip.

Despite bad weather, they revisited his grandfather’s favorite gator spots, though the big catches of the past were hard to come by. Regardless, Ronnie was determined to ensure his grandfather had an unforgettable day on the water.

Meanwhile, Bruce faced one of his toughest challenges after Anna suffered a severe thumb infection, leaving him to handle their lines alone.

With twice as many baits to check, Bruce found himself overwhelmed, struggling to keep up with the demanding hunt.

Though he managed to land some gators, his growing concern for Anna ultimately forced him to cut the day short to check on her.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.